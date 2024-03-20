Twitter
Lok Sabha Elecions live updates: PM Modi to address entrepreneurs at Startup Mahakumbh

The Prime Minister said that India's strides in the world of startups have been phenomenal in the last few years.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 06:13 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address entrepreneurs and all stakeholders at the 'Startup Mahakumbh' on Wednesday. The Prime Minister said that India's strides in the world of startups have been phenomenal in the last few years.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, I will be speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh, a forum which brings together stakeholders from the world of Startups, innovators, and upcoming entrepreneurs. India's strides in the world of Startups have been phenomenal in the last few years."

Startup Mahakhumbh 2024 commenced at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on March 18.According to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, with the resounding theme of 'Bharat Innovates,' the event aims to serve as a catalyst for innovation, networking, and growth opportunities across various sectors.

