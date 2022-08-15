Independence Day 2022 LIVE updates: 'Apni dharti se judenge tabhi to uncha udenge,' PM Modi from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day 2022.

The central government led by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) launched a nationwide campaign for the celebration of Independence Day 2022 called the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark 75 years of India’s independence this year.

PM Narendra Modi is expected to announce a set of new schemes and developmental projects for India during his address today. Know all the top updates on PM Modi’s Independence Day 2022 address from Red Fort here –