Independence Day 2022 LIVE updates: 'Apni dharti se judenge tabhi to uncha udenge,' PM Modi from Red Fort

India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day 2022.
The central government led by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) launched a nationwide campaign for the celebration of Independence Day 2022 called the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark 75 years of India’s independence this year.
PM Narendra Modi is expected to announce a set of new schemes and developmental projects for India during his address today. Know all the top updates on PM Modi’s Independence Day 2022 address from Red Fort here –
Before concluding his speech, PM Modi talked about the "naari shakti" in the country and how it is essential for the country.
#WATCH | PM says, "...Be it education or science, women of the country are at top...Be it sports or battlefield, India's women are stepping forward with a new capability&confidence. I see immense contribution by women in 25 yrs to come, much more than that in the 75-yr journey.." pic.twitter.com/X78THbXAHs— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
It's our endeavour that the youth of the country get all support for research in all areas from - space to the depths of the ocean. That's why we are expanding our Space Mission & Deep Ocean Mission. The solution to our future lies in the depths of space and the ocean: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/PHrlRRgPrQ— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
PM Modi coins the phrase 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan' during the Independence Day 2022 speech from Red Fort.
We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, AB Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyaan' to this slogan. Now, there is another necessity to add - 'Jai Anusandhan' (research & innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/fQgljfzJ3W— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
PM Modi talked about putting "India first" on the 76th Independence Day.
We have to keep India first, this will pave way for a united India: PM Modi at Red Fort#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/AdwabortL6— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
PM Modi talks about how he is the first Prime Minister to be born after the Independence era in the country.
In this 75-yr journey, amid hopes, aspirations, highs&lows we reached where we could with everyone's effort. In 2014,citizens gave me the responsibility-the first person born after independence who received opportunity to sing praises of citizens of this country from Red Fort: PM pic.twitter.com/PoNJ4yvLWG— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every govt has to address this aspiration society."
India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every govt has to address this aspiration society: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/iTBkpcJdgv— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
PM Narendra Modi honours the tribal community while speaking about the freedom struggle on the 76th Independence Day.
When we speak of freedom struggle, we can't forget the tribal community. Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Govind Guru - there are innumerable names who became the voice of the freedom struggle & inspired tribal community to live & die for mathrubhumi: PM pic.twitter.com/m5Yclo2V9k— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
Calling India the "mother of democracies", PM Modi talked about the challenges faced by the nation.
India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years: PM Modi at Red Fort#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/qBxb43XDYs— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
PM Narendra Modi remembered Indian women like Rani Laxmibai and Chennamma on the occasion of Independence Day 2022.
Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal: PM Modi at Red Fort pic.twitter.com/HiVSfDbxZZ— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty. Kartvya path hi unka jeevan path raha, said PM Modi during the Independence Day speech.
The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty. Kartvya path hi unka jeevan path raha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/rHuTSeFrr5— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve, says PM Modi from Red Fort.
I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve: PM Modi #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/9FFBr3LcOL— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
PM Modi's speech to mark the Independence Day 2022 celebrations begin from the historic Red Fort.
PM Modi begins his address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi pic.twitter.com/HHIutK5Jly— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
PM Modi has hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort. Watch the event live here
#WATCH Live via ANI FB: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on #IndependenceDay— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
Ahead of his Red Fort address, PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 75th Independence Day.
Delhi | PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 76th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/1UFpkoVoAR— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to begin his Independence Day address at 7:33 am today, as per ANI reports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to begin delivering his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort at 7.33 am, on #IndependenceDay— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
Marking the celebrations of Independence Day 2022, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel unfurled the tricolour at various heights in Tawang.
Arunachal Pradesh | Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with National Flag at various heights in Tawang on the occasion of #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/EEEbqbh553— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
Holding up the traditions, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his residence in Delhi on Independence Day 2022.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/8Vu0X0l9S0— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
Ahead of his address at the Red Fort, PM Modi took to Twitter to extend the Independence Day 2022 wishes to the nation.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022