Independence Day 2022 LIVE updates: 'Apni dharti se judenge tabhi to uncha udenge,' PM Modi from Red Fort

Headlines

PM Modi arrives in Indonesia to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

'Dear Mr. Pichai, email received': Google CEO Sundar Pichai recalls first 25-year-old email received from father

Akshay Kumar's Great Indian Rescue renamed to Great Bharat Rescue amid India name change row? Here's what we know

Ayushmann Khurrana says An Action Hero flopped despite being a 'great film' as it released at wrong time | Exclusive

G20 Summit: SSC issues important notice for candidates with Delhi as exam venue

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Dear Mr. Pichai, email received': Google CEO Sundar Pichai recalls first 25-year-old email received from father

Akshay Kumar's Great Indian Rescue renamed to Great Bharat Rescue amid India name change row? Here's what we know

Happy Janmashtami 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages, status, and quotes to celebrate lord Krishna's birth

Health benefits of eating dates 

9 times Nayanthara inspired us with motivational messages

8 Indian foods to avoid for quick weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Akshay Kumar's Great Indian Rescue renamed to Great Bharat Rescue amid India name change row? Here's what we know

Jawan release, review live updates: Box office tracking site Sacnilk crashes due to heavy surge for info on SRK film

This National Award-winning actor worked as salesman, got rejected for his height, is now worth Rs 140 crore

HomeIndia

India

Independence Day 2022 LIVE updates: 'Apni dharti se judenge tabhi to uncha udenge,' PM Modi from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day 2022.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

To mark the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day celebrations today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his address to the nation from Red Fort – one of the most iconic monuments in the country – continuing his yearly tradition on August 15.

Fulfilling his duties as the Prime Minister of India, PM Modi has hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and addressing the nation for the ninth consecutive time this year.

The central government led by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) launched a nationwide campaign for the celebration of Independence Day 2022 called the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark 75 years of India’s independence this year.

PM Narendra Modi is expected to announce a set of new schemes and developmental projects for India during his address today. Know all the top updates on PM Modi’s Independence Day 2022 address from Red Fort here – 

LIVE BLOG

  • 15 Aug 2022, 08:58 AM

    Before concluding his speech, PM Modi talked about the "naari shakti" in the country and how it is essential for the country.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 08:42 AM

     

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 08:41 AM

    PM Modi coins the phrase 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan' during the Independence Day 2022 speech from Red Fort.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 08:28 AM

    PM Modi talked about putting "India first" on the 76th Independence Day.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 08:06 AM

    PM Modi talks about how he is the first Prime Minister to be born after the Independence era in the country.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 08:05 AM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every govt has to address this aspiration society."

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 07:57 AM

    PM Narendra Modi honours the tribal community while speaking about the freedom struggle on the 76th Independence Day.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 07:55 AM

    Calling India the "mother of democracies", PM Modi talked about the challenges faced by the nation. 

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 07:55 AM

    PM Narendra Modi remembered Indian women like Rani Laxmibai and Chennamma on the occasion of Independence Day 2022.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 07:45 AM

    The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty. Kartvya path hi unka jeevan path raha, said PM Modi during the Independence Day speech.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 07:41 AM

    I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve, says PM Modi from Red Fort.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 07:34 AM

    PM Modi's speech to mark the Independence Day 2022 celebrations begin from the historic Red Fort. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 07:31 AM

    PM Modi has hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort. Watch the event live here 

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 07:21 AM

    Ahead of his Red Fort address, PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 75th Independence Day.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 07:07 AM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to begin his Independence Day address at 7:33 am today, as per ANI reports.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 06:52 AM

    Marking the celebrations of Independence Day 2022, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel unfurled the tricolour at various heights in Tawang.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 06:51 AM

    Holding up the traditions, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his residence in Delhi on Independence Day 2022.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 15 Aug 2022, 06:49 AM

    Ahead of his address at the Red Fort, PM Modi took to Twitter to extend the Independence Day 2022 wishes to the nation. 

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India’s youngest IITian, cracked IIT JEE at 13, completed PhD from US at 24, now works in Apple as a...

DNA Verified: Did ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 find proof of 700 aliens on Moon? Know truth behind viral video

SBI PO Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Registrations for 2000 PO posts to begin today, salary up to Rs 63000

Watch: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Rahul Dravid felicitate Nepal cricketers after Asia Cup 2023 clash

ITC ordered to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation for a missing biscuit in packet, details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE