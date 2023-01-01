COVID-19 in India LIVE updates: New year begins with fears of possible 4th wave in January; 223 new cases reported

As the number of verified Covid-19 cases increases throughout the globe, Indian governments have made efforts to stem the spread. The administration has said that from December 24, a random sample of international flight passengers would be tested for Covid-19.
However, due to the quick spread of this variation in China, researchers predict that there would be no fresh wave of corona in India. Experts feel that this version will do the Indian people the least amount of damage. Individuals may have significant respiratory issues for a day or two as a result of this variance in the worst-case scenario.
Several states, including Karnataka, have introduced random sample testing and face mask regulations at airports. According to the statistics, 39 international travellers tested positive for Covid-19 in the preceding three days.
Karnataka has instituted a mandatory seven-day home quarantine for visitors arriving from high-risk nations, out of concern that they may bring infected people with them.
Australia became the latest nation to demand Chinese travellers to have a negative Covid-19 test before arrival, claiming a "lack of comprehensive information" from Beijing.
In response to an apparent rise in covid infections in China, European countries have adopted harsher COVID-19 laws for travellers entering from China, NHK World reported.
President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan has promised China the "necessary assistance" it needs to deal with an uptick in instances of COVID-19. Tsai offered the invitation at her annual White House New Year's address. China made a sudden policy shift last month, and it has been dismantling the world's strictest pandemic programme of lockdowns and extensive testing ever since.
PK Mishra, the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has convened a group of high-ranking government officials and experts to assess the progress made in implementing the PM's December 22 directives to strengthen defences against a new wave of Covid infections.
Similarly to the previous day, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported one additional COVID-19 fatality in the mainland on December 31. Currently, the official death toll in China is 5,249.