COVID-19 in India LIVE updates: New year begins with fears of possible 4th wave in January; 223 new cases reported

COVID-19 in India LIVE updates

As the number of verified Covid-19 cases increases throughout the globe, Indian governments have made efforts to stem the spread. The administration has said that from December 24, a random sample of international flight passengers would be tested for Covid-19.

However, due to the quick spread of this variation in China, researchers predict that there would be no fresh wave of corona in India. Experts feel that this version will do the Indian people the least amount of damage. Individuals may have significant respiratory issues for a day or two as a result of this variance in the worst-case scenario.

Several states, including Karnataka, have introduced random sample testing and face mask regulations at airports. According to the statistics, 39 international travellers tested positive for Covid-19 in the preceding three days.