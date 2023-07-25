Headlines

Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre

Delhi-NCR: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad; check weather forecast

How To Post Landscape Videos on Instagram (Horizontal)

‘Switch ON’ to the New Phase of Light wit Loom Solar

The 10 Best Online Resume Builders in India [2023]

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Veere Di Wedding 2 to go on floors next year? Makers reportedly working on the script — Here’s what we know

Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO successfully performs 5th orbit-raising manoeuvre

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exists the house because of this reason, watch to know

10 benefits of exercise for men

8 times major films of Bollywood superstars clashed at box office

7 possible reasons for late periods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt exists the house because of this reason, watch to know

Raghav Chadha slams govt over Manipur crisis, demands President's rule in the violence-hit state

IIFM 2023: Victoria Government will honour Kartik Aaryan as the Rising Global Superstar at Melbourne

Alia Bhatt speaks Bengali for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions but forgets her lines, Ranveer Singh roasts her

How world's heaviest actor, weighing 206 kg, lost 90 kg in one year to rock six-pack abs: This is his weight-loss secret

Dono teaser: Sunny Deol's son Rajveer, Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma unfold 'innocence of love' in debut film

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

How world's heaviest actor, weighing 206 kg, lost 90 kg in one year to rock six-pack abs: This is his weight-loss secret

Ethan Suplee was once the world's heaviest actor. Here is the secret behind how he dropped 90 kg and now rocks six-pack abs

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Anyone who has followed Hollywood films in the early 2000s would remember Ethan Suplee. The actor, with his large, overweight frame, was a regular in films and TV shows. At one point, he was even regarded as the world’s heaviest actor. But in his 30s, Ethan turned over a new leaf, losing a jaw-dropping 90 kg to become a fitness icon.

When Ethan Suplee was world’s heaviest actor

Ethan Suplee, born in 1976, began with a supporting role in the 1995 film Mallrats. He also had a recurring role in the TV show Boy Meets World around the same time. His first major role that earned him fame was that of a white power skinhead in American History X (1998), followed by memorable roles in films like Remember The Titans and Blow. He most notably had a supporting role in the TV show My Name Is Earl from 2005-09. At one point, Suplee weighed 206 kg, being listed as the world’s heaviest actor by many publications in the 2000s.

Ethan Suplee’s weight loss journey

In 2011, Ethan appeared on TMZ on TV having lost 90 kg. He said on the show that he had reduced his body weight from 206 kg to a more appropriate 116 kg, which was healthy for his body frame. The actor also sported a more chiselled physique, complete with ripped muscles and six-pack abs. He did have lose skin on his body as a result of the rapid weight loss but the actor refused to opt for a surgery to remove that, saying he preferred to look natural.

How Ethan Suplee lost 90 kg

On TMZ on TV, Ethan revealed just how he was able to lose 90 kg of body weight in under a year. He was quoted as crediting cycling for his fit frame, explaining "I ride road bikes, I ride bicycles." He later told Entertainment Weekly that once he reached an all-time low of 9% body fat, but put some of the weight back on, when he realised that he was losing out on roles after his weight loss. He told EW, “After My Name Is Earl, I started obsessively riding bicycles. I actually did get properly thin at one point — I was nine percent body fat. But I was also riding a bicycle six to eight hours a day, six days. After two years of that, my wife said, ‘Hey, idiot, you can't retire and ride bicycles. You have to go get a job’.” Ethan also trained in Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu during his weight loss journey.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Make comprehensive statement in both houses of Parliament on Manipur violence: Mallikarjun Kharge

Ashes 2023: Australia retain Ashes after rain washes out play on Day 5 of Manchester test

Meet the man who heads Rs 73,090 crore company, son of India's second-richest mining billionaire

Amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal says 'I want to stay single'

Choona trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill plays aspiring CM in comedy-drama, fans call it ‘incredible’

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE