How world's heaviest actor, weighing 206 kg, lost 90 kg in one year to rock six-pack abs: This is his weight-loss secret

Ethan Suplee was once the world's heaviest actor. Here is the secret behind how he dropped 90 kg and now rocks six-pack abs

Anyone who has followed Hollywood films in the early 2000s would remember Ethan Suplee. The actor, with his large, overweight frame, was a regular in films and TV shows. At one point, he was even regarded as the world’s heaviest actor. But in his 30s, Ethan turned over a new leaf, losing a jaw-dropping 90 kg to become a fitness icon.

When Ethan Suplee was world’s heaviest actor

Ethan Suplee, born in 1976, began with a supporting role in the 1995 film Mallrats. He also had a recurring role in the TV show Boy Meets World around the same time. His first major role that earned him fame was that of a white power skinhead in American History X (1998), followed by memorable roles in films like Remember The Titans and Blow. He most notably had a supporting role in the TV show My Name Is Earl from 2005-09. At one point, Suplee weighed 206 kg, being listed as the world’s heaviest actor by many publications in the 2000s.

Ethan Suplee’s weight loss journey

In 2011, Ethan appeared on TMZ on TV having lost 90 kg. He said on the show that he had reduced his body weight from 206 kg to a more appropriate 116 kg, which was healthy for his body frame. The actor also sported a more chiselled physique, complete with ripped muscles and six-pack abs. He did have lose skin on his body as a result of the rapid weight loss but the actor refused to opt for a surgery to remove that, saying he preferred to look natural.

How Ethan Suplee lost 90 kg

On TMZ on TV, Ethan revealed just how he was able to lose 90 kg of body weight in under a year. He was quoted as crediting cycling for his fit frame, explaining "I ride road bikes, I ride bicycles." He later told Entertainment Weekly that once he reached an all-time low of 9% body fat, but put some of the weight back on, when he realised that he was losing out on roles after his weight loss. He told EW, “After My Name Is Earl, I started obsessively riding bicycles. I actually did get properly thin at one point — I was nine percent body fat. But I was also riding a bicycle six to eight hours a day, six days. After two years of that, my wife said, ‘Hey, idiot, you can't retire and ride bicycles. You have to go get a job’.” Ethan also trained in Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu during his weight loss journey.