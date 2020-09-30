WATCH: BTS Week continues on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' with spirited 'HOME' performance

BTS, K Pop, K pop news, K pop band, BTS news, home bts lyrics english, bts debut song, bts phone case, mi casa meaning, bts album list, John Cena, Map of the Soul persona, kim yoo jung, home lyrics, bts home lyrics, mi casa, home bts

Earlier this week, BTS Week kicked off on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with two stunning performances. The second day consisted of a vibrant set whilst bringing back the "Home" track from their April 2019 EP "Map Of The Soul: Persona".

According to reports, "The performance was pre-recorded in Seoul and the set gave homely feels. Dressed in pyjamas, shorts, and comfy clothing, the seven members of BTS - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - are singing along while the whole performance looks like the music video the fans deserved it. The song narrates the story of the septet who call ARMY their home and turn to in any circumstance. The sentiment reflects in the lyrics - 'That place is probably Mi Casa / With you I'mma feel rich (yeah) / That place is no other than Mi Casa / Turn it on, your switch (switch) Yeah'."

Speaking about the performances, Jimmy Fallon told Entertainment Weekly, "I'm so excited to have BTS back on the show. We just started the new season and we’re working on a lot of really exciting things. One thing that is important to us at The Tonight Show is showcasing talent and creatives, so what better way to kick things off than a full week with them. And this is just the start."

The first in-person guest to attend the show was John Cena who spoke eloquently about the group. When Fallon said that BTS wanted to meet John Cena, he said he was floored. "I love the contributions that this band has done. They have been so popular globally. I said I should know about them. They are rappers and thus I started following them."

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band that began formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013 under Big Hit Entertainment.