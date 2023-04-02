Tom Holland interacts with Mukesh Ambani in unseen pic from NMACC event, thanks him for 'experience I’ll never forget'

Tom Holland and Mukesh Ambani at NMACC event

The star-studded second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala saw the who-is-who of Bollywood as well as Hollywood descend upon the venue. The centre aw its inauguration on Friday evening and on Saturday, a musical performance saw several A-listers from the Hindi film industry in attendance.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland, who was attending the event with his girlfriend and fellow actor Zendaa, shared a few snapshots of unseen, candid moments from the night. On Sunday morning, Tom took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the event. Taking to Instagram Stories, Tom shared a candid picture of himself shaking hands with Mukesh Ambani, the host of the event. He also shared pictures of his look and other inside pics from the venue.

Sharing pictures of himself in the black tux from the red carpet on his profile, Tom thanked the Ambanis for inviting him to the event. “Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india . A truly wonderful experience that I’ll never forget,” his caption read.

Tom and Zendaya had arrived in Mumbai a few days before the event and were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport. They attended the first day of the mega event as well. On Saturday, Zendaya stole the show at the red carpet with her glamorous appearance in a purple saree from designr Rahul Mishra.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated on Friday evening in a grand ceremony where Nita Ambani herself performed on stage and Hollywood stars like Tom, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid were in the audience. Oscar winner Penelope Cruz also arrived in Mumbai for the event on Saturday and graced the pink carpet. Others in attendance at the mega event included Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas,Ranveer Singh and many more.