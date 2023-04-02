Watch: Shah Rukh Khan dances with Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh to Jhoome Jo Pathaan; fans say 'he looks fittest here'

Shah Rukh Khan on stage at the NMACC gala

The star-studded second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala saw the who-is-who of Bollywood descend upon the venue. The centre aw its inauguration on Friday evening and on Saturday, a musical performance saw several A-listers from the Hindi film industry in attendance. Shah Rukh Khan, who arrived with his family, wowed everyone when he did an impromptu performance on stage alongside Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh.

In a video from the NMACC stage posted by a paparazzo account, the actor can be seen on stage, dressed in black Indo-Western attire. He is flanked by Varun Dhawan on one side and Ranveer Singh on the other. Talking to the audience, Shah Rukh jokes, “We’ll play the music but I’ll dance only a little. Else I will lose my breath and I will die.” He then asks the organisers to play the song and as it plays, Shah Rukh gestures for Varun and Ranveer to join him.

The three actors then perform the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan as the crowd goes wild. The video was also widely shared by Shah Rukh’s fan accounts. One fan wrote, “King Khan looks youngest and fittest of all three at 57.” Another wrote, “Look at his energy at this age. What a man!” Many others praised the actor for getting his younger colleagues to dance with him. “So sweet of him to involve Varun and Ranveer too,” read one comment.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated on Friday evening in a grand ceremony where Nita Ambani herself performed on stage and Hollywood stars like Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid were in the audience. Oscar winner Penelope Cruz also arrived in Mumbai for the event on Saturday and graced the pink carpet. Others in attendance at the mega event included Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and many more.