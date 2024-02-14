Twitter
This film's trailer clocks 365 million views in just 24 hours, beats record of Spider-Man No Way Home, Avengers, Thor 4

The new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer broke the previous record held by the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had 355.5 million views on its first day of release.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

Edited by

The trailer for Marvel Studios' highly anticipated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, made history by becoming the most-viewed movie trailer of all time, with 365 million views in just 24 hours after its release on Sunday.

The new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer broke the previous record held by the teaser for the 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which had 355.5 million views on its first day of release. The highly anticipated Marvel movie trailer has set a new milestone with an impressive 365 million views in just 24 hours.

The trailer's remarkable 365 million views in a day also leaves behind Avengers: Infinity War which had 230 million views and Avengers: Endgame which had 289 million views. The trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer had clocked 209 million views in 24 hours. 

Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie features stars such as Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The film is set to hit theaters on July 26, with screenings available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The story is crafted by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, and Shawn Levy.

Taking to Instagram, the production house Marvel Studios shared the teaser that they captioned, "Everyone deserves a happy ending. In theaters July 26. #DeadpoolWolverine." The teaser started with Deadpool getting kidnapped by Time Variance managers while he was celebrating his birthday who bring him into the MCU. Deadpool calls himself "Marvel Jesus" and promises to bring his R-rated jokes. At the end of the teaser, Deadpool faces off Wolverine whose face is not shown in the teaser. 

Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theatres on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

