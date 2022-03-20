Shawn Mendes contemplates life after breakup with Camila Cabello, says 'I'm on my own now'

Shawn Mendes is opening up about life post-breakup with Camila Cabello, with whom he parted ways in November after a relationship of two years. While speaking about his new music on social media, the 23-year-old singer reflected on his life after splitting up from his former girlfriend.

The 'Treat You Better' singer posted a video on Twitter in which he shared how his new lyrics reflect his real-life struggles.. "You don`t realize when you're breaking up with someone ... all the s-- that comes after it. Which is like, who do I call when I am, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I am, like, f--ing on the edge, you know? And I think that`s the reality that kinda I am on my own now after like, finally I am actually on my own and I hate that ... that's my reality, you know", said Mendes.

Shawn and Camila had announced their breakup in November 2021 with a joint statement that read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."

For the unversed, the Canadian singer Mendes began dating the Cuban-American singer Cabello in July 2019 after years of friendship. Both the stars had released their first duet 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' in 2015 and released their second collaboration 'Senorita' in June 2019 just before starting their love journey. The latter track even reached the number one position at the US Billboard Top 100.



While Camila has been a travel bug since her breakup, Shawn seemingly channeled his feelings about their split into his song titled 'It'll Be Okay', which he released exactly two weeks after they split. The instant hit included lyrics such as, "Are we gonna make it?/ Is this gonna hurt?" and "I start to imagine a world where we don't collide/ It's making me sick but we`ll heal and the sun will rise.



(With inputs from ANI)