After reunion with ex Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello burns the internet with sultry bikini pics

The Cuban-American pop star Camila Cabello, who made her acting debut with the romantic musical film 'Cinderella' in 2021, has burned the internet with her latest pictures from her recent vacation to the Dominican Republic.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday night (as per IST), Camila shared a series of sultry bikini photos from her recent vacation. The singer-songwriter is seen enjoying a boat ride in a black bikini in the sexy pictures, which she captioned as "I posted no pics because i was hashtag living life, but I was in the REPUBLICA DOMINICANA BABYYYYYY", the singer-songwriter wrote along with the shots of herself enjoying a boat ride in a black swimsuit.



The photos seemed to have been taken before 2022 as she had posted a similar sunset photo on New Year's Eve and announced her new music album. Wishing Happy New Year in Spanish to her fans, Camila had captioned the picture as, "Feliz ano nuevo! Can`t wait to give you guys my/our next album, Familia in 2022".



While Camila has been a travel bug since her breakup, her ex-boyfriend and famous Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes has seemingly channeled his feelings about their split into his latest song titled 'It'll Be Okay'. The instant hit, released in December, included lyrics such as, "Are we gonna make it?/ Is this gonna hurt?" and "I start to imagine a world where we don`t collide/ It`s making me sick but we`ll heal and the sun will rise."

A few days earlier, Shawn and Camila had made headlines for reuniting with each other in Miami. The duo was spotted walking their golden retriever pup, Tarzan, on January 6. The meet-up came less than two months after they had called off their romantic relationship in November 2021.

SHAWN MENDES AND CAMILA CABELLO WALKING TARZAN TOGETHER OMG pic.twitter.com/woRuZUfHlg — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) January 7, 2022

The 'Senorita' stars, who went public with their relationship in July 2019, had announced their breakup two months ago with a joint statement that read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."