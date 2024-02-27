Twitter
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued for sexual assault by male producer, rapper calls allegation 'attempt to garner headlines'

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused by a male producer of sexual assault. The 54-year-old has denied the allegations

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Feb 27, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

American rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being accused of sexual assault by a former male employee. According to court docs acquired by TMZ, Rodney Jones Jr., also known as Lil Rod, Diddy's former producer and cinematographer, claimed that the music mogul sexually assaulted him multiple times between September 2022 and November 2023 while working on his latest album. However, Diddy, who allegedly walked around naked in front of Jones, dismissed the assaults as 'horseplay.'

Jones further claims that Diddy exposed him to unwanted sexual attention from his associates, including Cuba Gooding Jr. and Yung Miami's female cousin. Apparently, the female rapper's cousin attempted to have sex with him in front of the 'I'll Be Missing You' singer.

Jones further claimed that he was compelled to solicit sex workers and perform sex acts with them at the instruction of Combs. The producer also said he was drugged and assaulted during one of Diddy's alleged drug-rampant parties in February 2023, PageSix reported citing NBC. He reportedly awoke naked, dazed, and confused in bed with Combs and two sex workers.

Shawn Holley, Diddy's attorney, then denied the allegations, telling Page Six that "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar" who filed the $30 million case "shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday."

"His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."

She added, "We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr Jones' attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

The latest complaint followed numerous other sexual assault accusations brought against the 'I Need A Girl' rapper in recent months.

(ANI)

