Remember the 'Home Alone' kid Macaulay Culkin? He just turned 40!

Remember the cute kid in 'Home Alone'? Macaulay Culkin, who played that little kid in the film, has just turned 40-year-old. He shared the news with the world through his Twitter account, stating that making people feel old is now his job, since he is no longer a kid.

Macaulay Culkin snapped people back into reality as he tweeted, "Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome." Culkin's birthday gift to the world was his tweet. "It's my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I'm no longer a kid, that's my job," he shared.

Take a look:

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

It's my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I'm no longer a kid, that's my job. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Macaulay Culkin was 10-year-old when he starred in 'Home Alone'. The movie, too, has completed 30 years since release. 'Home Alone' released in 1990, and two years later, Culkin reprised his role for 'Home Alone: Lost In New York'. He did not return to the role again, leaving the charm of the original film intact.

Directed by Chris Columbus, Macaulay Culkin played Kevin McCallister in 'Home Alone'. His family forgets him while leaving on their Christmas holiday, and Kevin gets up to no good while home alone in Chicago but only till the 'Wet Bandits,' a pair of bumbling burglars played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, show up. Kevin must then defend his home, which he does in epic and hilarious manner.

The iconic slapping face and screaming as Kevin tries aftershave in the film, is now a meme material. It was also the most used meme on Culkin's tweets. On the work front, Macaulay, who turned a superstar with the film, is also an author and a musician.