Nikki Bella-Artem Chigvintsev reveal wedding date

Headlines

Asian Games 2023: Historic win in shooting for India as Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi Chouksey secures bronze

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Trevor Noah's show cancelled in Bengaluru due to bad acoustics; netizens react

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

DNA TV Show: How EAM Jaishankar showed a mirror to Justin Trudeau’s government over Nijjar’s killing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Games 2023: Historic win in shooting for India as Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi Chouksey secures bronze

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Trevor Noah's show cancelled in Bengaluru due to bad acoustics; netizens react

Benefits of drinking coriander seeds water in morning

8 Natural things that promote hair growth

8 Benefits of consuming fruits in the morning daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will have special offer of buy 1 get 1 ticket free, here's when, how you can avail of it

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Nikki Bella-Artem Chigvintsev reveal wedding date

Bella met Chigvintsev in 2017 when she was paired as his celebrity partner on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2021, 07:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

American TV personality Nikki Bella announced that she and beau Artem Chigvintsev have officially set a wedding date. This comes a year after the couple got engaged.

According to Fox News, the 'Total Bellas' star will wed the 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 29 winner this November.

"We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021," Bella, who is 37-year-old, announced during Thursday night's finale of her family's reality show, according to E! News.

Last July, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Matteo. Fox News reported that the new mom gave birth just one day before her twin sister, Brie Bella, welcomed her second child, a son named Buddy, into the world.

Also, in the episode, Bella and Chigvintsev discussed the postpartum depression she was struggling with. 

The latest season of the 'Total Bellas' showed the twins going through pregnancy together, and welcoming their boys in the same hospital in Arizona."I think it's hard for men to truly understand postpartum," Bella explained to her fiance."Our body goes through so many changes inside and out and the battle we face mentally as moms, as a new mom, figuring that out ... I'll be honest, I started to just feel super invisible," she continued to the professional dancer.

As per Fox News, she also touched on the difficulty of being at home alone with Matteo while he joined Season 29 of the ABC competition show last fall. Chigvintsev asked that Bella communicate her feelings to him when she's unhappy. "I'm sorry if I made you feel that way," he apologised.

Bella met Chigvintsev in 2017 when she was paired as his celebrity partner on 'Dancing with the Stars'. At the time, Bella was dating her ex, John Cena, to who she was previously engaged.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE set for global debut in India early next month

Youth takes 17-year-old 'Pakistani' girl to police station in Moradabad, know what happened...

Manipur: All schools to remain shut till Friday in violence-hit state

ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up matches schedule: Full fixture, venues, date, time - All you need to know

King of Kotha OTT release: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan-starrer action drama film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE