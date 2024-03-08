Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage, insider says 'it was...'

Actress Natalie Portman and Choreographer Benjamin Millepied finalised divorce this February, and a friend of the couple shared how tough the separation has been for the actress.

Hollywood actress Natalie Portman finalised divorce from her Choreographer husband Benjamin Millepied in February 2024 and ended their 11 years of marriage. As People reported, the couple filed for divorce in July 2023, and the divorce was finalized last month in France. Portman and Millepied live with their children, son 12-year-old Aleph, and 7-year-old daughter Amalia.

A friend of the couple told the portal, "It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it, for Portman confirmed to the portal that the divorce wasn't easy for Portman." The insider further added, "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

The couple hit bottom in May 2023, after news reports of Millepied's 'short-lived' extramarital affair surfaced. After filing for divorce quietly, Natalie and Benjamin continued to make media appearances, photographed showing a united front as a family on numerous occasions as they are focused on helping their kids adjust.

The source told the portal, "Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children. She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important." Portman hasn't worn her wedding ring since last spring. In June 2023, the portal reported a quote that confirmed Millepied was "doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together." While Portman's "biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy."

Millepied is the choreographer on Dune: Part Two, the hit sequel starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, while Portman has handled myriad projects, including press promotion for her critically acclaimed performance in May December. Currently, she is shooting the Guy Ritchie–helmed film Fountain of Youth. The Oscar-winning actress has also been involved in her soccer team, Angel City, and she is gearing up for the release of her next project, the limited TV series Lady in the Lake.