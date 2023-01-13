Meet Bianca Censori, the Yeezy designer who has reportedly married Kanye West

Bianca Censori/Twitter

Famous rapper Kanye West aka Ye reportedly married Bianca Censori, who works as an architectural designer at his firm Yeezy, in a private ceremony, as per the entertainment portal TMZ. It was two months earlier in November 2022 when the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised.

The report stated, "Ye was wearing a wedding ring this week when he and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills and we're told the ring symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony." It is said that the two of them haven't registered for their wedding yet.

Who is Bianca Censori?

As per her LinkedIn profile, Censori has been working at Yeezy, Kanye West's retail apparel and fashion brand, since November 2020. While she was studying Bachelor of Architecture at the University of Melbourne from 2013 to 2017, she also became an entrepreneur and started her own jewelry company called Nylons. She later did a Master of Architecture at the University of Melbourne from 2019 to 2020.

Kanye and Bianca's dating rumours began after the rapper released a song titled Censori Overload last month, whose title we now know was a play on her new wife's last name. Also, the two of them were spotted having a meal at the famous restaurant Waldorf earlier this week.



For the unversed, Kim and Kanye were married for almost seven years after tying the knot in May 2014 before she filed for divorce in February 2021. The pair share four kids together namely North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. The last two were born via a surrogate.