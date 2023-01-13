Search icon
Kanye West marries Yeezy designer Bianca Censori two months after divorce with Kim Kardashian: Report

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce was finalised in November 2022 after the latter filed for divorce in February 2021.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 06:22 PM IST

Famous rapper Kanye West, who changed his name to simply Ye in August 2021 with no middle name or last name, has reportedly married Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised in November 2022.

The entertainment portal TMZ reported that Kanye and Bianca had "some sort of wedding ceremony" but are yet to make their wedding official as they are yet to file a marriage certificate to make their marriage legal. 

The report stated, "Ye was wearing a wedding ring this week when he and Bianca arrived at the Waldorf Astoria in Bev Hills -- and we're told the ring symbolizes his commitment to her following the ceremony."

For the unversed, Kim and Kanye were married for almost seven years after tying the knot in May 2014 before she filed for divorce in February 2021. The pair share four kids together namely North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. The last two were born via a surrogate. 

Talking about Bianca, she works as an architectural designer at Yeezy, the fashion collaboration between Kanye West and the German sportswear brand Adidas.

After Kanye released a song titled Censori Overload last month, there were rumours that the rapper is dating a "mystery woman" and now, we know that the song's title is a play on his wife's last name. Ye and Bianca were also spotted sharing a meal earlier this week at Waldorf.

