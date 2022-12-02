Search icon
Elon Musk suspends Kanye West's Twitter account for THIS reason

Elon Musk confirmed the same and stated that the suspension was "for incitement to violence."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 01:23 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: Kanye West account was suspended from Twitter on Thursday after making anti-Semitic remarks and praising Hitler. Elon Musk confirmed the same and  stated that the suspension was "for incitement to violence."


“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," reads Musk's tweet.It was unclear how long the suspension would last. Kanye West's suspension comes about a month after Elon Musk, a multibillionaire who has described himself as a "free speech absolutist," paid $44 billion for Twitter.

 Kanye West had an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones earlier Thursday, during which he made antisemitic remarks, referred to "the Jewish media," and said, "I see good things about Hitler, too."

Before Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform, Twitter restored the rapper's account. He later clarified, however, that he had no role in Ye's return to Twitter.

Wordle 531 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 2
