'I am not a victim, baby': Chris Rock recalls Will Smith's Oscars slap in Netflix special

As Oscars ceremony approaches, Chris Rock has finally spoken out on the Oscar 2022 incident that has been the topic of conversation for months. Will Smith went up to the stage and smacked Chris Rock for making a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the slapgate incident.

Chris Rock made news when he declared, "I'm going to attempt to do a show tonight without offending anybody," during the Netflix's first-ever live global streaming show. Because you never know who might be provoked, I'll do my best. Words always hurt, but no one who claims that has ever taken a hit to the face, according to Chris.

During the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, comedian Chris Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature when actor Will Smith climbed up the stage and struck Rock on the face. Rock made a remark about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, which she had been doing since 2021 because of alopecia areata. Recreating to the joke, Smith slapped the comedian on stage.

Rock reacted shortly when Smith twice yelled at him, "Get my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth," before Smith went back to his seat and Rock finished his speech without further interruption. Later on in the evening, Smith won Best Actor and apologised in his victory speech to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and other candidates but not to Rock.

Rock stated, "You all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Shug Smith", during the Netflix special. Rock further said. "It hurts even now. "Summertime" kept playing in my head. Nevertheless, I'm not a victim. I'll never be seen sobbing on Gayle or Oprah. I took it like Pacquiao."

According to Rock, Smith's response to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Oscars joke was all about their marriage instead of him. Will Smith later expressed regret for his outburst at Chris Rock and announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He also received a ten-year Oscars ban.

