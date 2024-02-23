Twitter
Headlines

Nikhil Kamath discusses climate change, challenges India can face for clean energy in his podcast WTF is?

Meet man, who left high paying job in London, moved to India, now leads Rs 5795 crore company as...

This horror film made audience faint, puke in theatres, many walked out crying, viewers waited hours in queues to...

Watch: Hardik Pandya scolds helper for serving jalebis during an IPL ad shoot, video goes viral

Mukesh Ambani's company sets new record as shares hit all time high, market cap crosses...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nikhil Kamath discusses climate change, challenges India can face for clean energy in his podcast WTF is?

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Highlights: Joe Root Hits 31st Test Century, Dominates Day 1 In Ranchi

Watch: Hardik Pandya scolds helper for serving jalebis during an IPL ad shoot, video goes viral

Know the price of Miss World crown

Indian fruits and vegetables that are not of Indian origin

Meet most controversial Mughal ruler

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 Highlights: Joe Root Hits 31st Test Century, Dominates Day 1 In Ranchi

Big News! Iran Sends Hundreds Of Powerful Ballistic Missiles To Russia Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

IPL 2024 Schedule: Dhoni Vs Kohli In IPL 2024 Opener On March 22, Schedule For First 21 Matches Out

Nikhil Kamath discusses climate change, challenges India can face for clean energy in his podcast WTF is?

This horror film made audience faint, puke in theatres, many walked out crying, viewers waited hours in queues to...

Meet only villain who was India's highest paid actor, richer than superstars, refused lead roles; was so hated that...

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

This horror film made audience faint, puke in theatres, many walked out crying, viewers waited hours in queues to...

The 1973 horror drama The Exorcist made people faint, puke, and scared to go back to their homes. People would drive 100 miles to catch the film in the theatre.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 23, 2024, 07:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
The Exorcist (Image source: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Horror is one of the most profitable genres in films. A good spooky movie, which is generally made on a budget less than an action blockbuster, earns 5-10 times more than the production cost. The biggest examples of profitable horror flicks are the Saw, Paranormal Activity and The Conjuring franchises. 

However, decades before there was a film, a horror blockbuster that held the record of the highest-grossing R-rated horror film for 44 years. This supernatural horror mystery became such a global phenomenon that it is still regarded as one of the most scariest films of all time. Made on a budget of $11 million, this film grossed $441 million. 

The blockbuster film which remained the highest-grossing scariest film for 44 years is...

The Exorcist. The 1973 supernatural horror mystery was directed by Willaim Fredkin, and it was based on William Peter Blatty's bestseller novel of the same name. The film stars Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Jason Miller, and Linda Blair. The movie follows the demonic possession of a young girl and her mother's attempt to rescue her through an exorcism. 

The impact of The Exorcist on the audience 

The Exorcist started with a limited release in only 24 cinemas on December 24, 1973. Soon, word-of-mouth for the film helped the movie to gain huge popularity and buzz among moviegoers. People drove 100 miles to catch a show of the movie. People waited for more than 6 hours in a queue outside theatres to witness the horror phenomenon. 

People would faint and puke while watching The Exorcist

In all these years, you haven't come across a film that would actually scare the hell out of the audience. Back then, many members of the audience who watched The Exorcist in the cinema hall would faint, throw up, and even cry loudly after watching the film. Many people walked out of the film in the middle, and they admitted to being scared of going back home. The cultural impact The Exorcist left, inspired documentaries. Few documentaries have the statements of theatre owners discussing the impact of Willaim Fredkin's film. The documentaries also have footage from various screenings, in which audience members are sharing their views about the film. 

Check out the reaction of the audience to The Exorcist

It took 44 years for a film to beat the record of The Exorcist. The movie that surpassed the classic horror blockbuster is the cinematic adaptation of Stephen King's bestseller IT. The first instalment of IT (2017) grossed $701 million and became the highest-grossing R-rated horror film (unadjusted for inflation). The Exorcist, released in 1973 to critical (it became the first horror film to be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar) and commercial success (its gross, adjusted for inflation, is $1.8 billion). The Exorcist continues to remain one of the most influential films, and in 2010, the Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the United States National Film Registry as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant". 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zoo removes 70 coins from alligator's stomach, requests visitors to avoid throwing money in water

PM Modi to inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat today

PM Modi to dedicate projects worth Rs 12000 crore to Varanasi today

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, puja timing, rituals and significance; all you need to know

PM Modi mentions Article 370 film in his speech in Jammu, Yami Gautam reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE