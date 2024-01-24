Hillary Clinton backs Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig following Oscars nomination controversy: 'You’re both so much more...'

Twitter
Headlines

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

Ex-Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar quits Congress to return to BJP

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

WhatsApp developing new section for incoming messages from third-party chats

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh: Karan Johar reveals what’s inside Koffee With Karan 8 hamper

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Hillary Clinton backs Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig following Oscars nomination controversy: 'You’re both so much more...'

After Ryan Gosling, Hillary Clinton has also expressed her disappointment over Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie not getting the nominations for Best Director and Best Actress at the Oscars 2024.

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 11:24 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The nominations for Oscars 2024 were announced on Tuesday, January 2023, and soon the Academy was called out for not nominating Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie in the Best Director and Best Actress categories, respectively. Fans of the film slammed the nominations with comments such as, "patriarchy wins again", and "Ken being nominated for an Oscar and Barbie and her director are not really sums up the whole film", as Ryan Gosling secured the nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Now, the former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has also supported Margot and Robbie after the Oscars nomination controversy. She took to her X (previously known as Twitter) account and wrote, "Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie".

Earlier, Ryan Gosling had also expressed his disappointment over Greta and Margot being snubbed at Oscars as he said in his statement, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

With the global earnings of around $1.44 billion, Barbie was the highest-grossing film of 2023 at the box office worldwide. Apart from Ryan's nomination, the Greta Gerwig-directed fantasy comedy has secured seven other nominations at Oscars 2024 for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Costume Design, and two nods in the Best Original Song category.

The 96th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2024, will take place on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the fourth time. In India, the ceremony will be telecast and stream in the early morning on Monday, March 11.

READ | Oscars 2024 full list of nominations: Oppenheimer leads with 13 nods, Barbie snubbed in major categories

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet first Indian actor whose film earned Rs 300 crore, not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Yash

DNA TV Show: Why Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur being termed as masterstroke of Modi govt

World's richest man Elon Musk says this about India not having permanent seat in UN Security Council

Meet IAS officer who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, she is from...

Meet IAS officer who has sung in films, UPSC topper once rejected offer in Bollywood superstar's film due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE