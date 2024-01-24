Hillary Clinton backs Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig following Oscars nomination controversy: 'You’re both so much more...'

After Ryan Gosling, Hillary Clinton has also expressed her disappointment over Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie not getting the nominations for Best Director and Best Actress at the Oscars 2024.

The nominations for Oscars 2024 were announced on Tuesday, January 2023, and soon the Academy was called out for not nominating Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie in the Best Director and Best Actress categories, respectively. Fans of the film slammed the nominations with comments such as, "patriarchy wins again", and "Ken being nominated for an Oscar and Barbie and her director are not really sums up the whole film", as Ryan Gosling secured the nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Now, the former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has also supported Margot and Robbie after the Oscars nomination controversy. She took to her X (previously known as Twitter) account and wrote, "Greta & Margot, While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you. You’re both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie".

Earlier, Ryan Gosling had also expressed his disappointment over Greta and Margot being snubbed at Oscars as he said in his statement, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

With the global earnings of around $1.44 billion, Barbie was the highest-grossing film of 2023 at the box office worldwide. Apart from Ryan's nomination, the Greta Gerwig-directed fantasy comedy has secured seven other nominations at Oscars 2024 for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Costume Design, and two nods in the Best Original Song category.

The 96th Academy Awards, or the Oscars 2024, will take place on Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. Comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the ceremony for the fourth time. In India, the ceremony will be telecast and stream in the early morning on Monday, March 11.



