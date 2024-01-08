Golden Globes 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer, Succession win big; Barbie snubbed in major categories

Hollywood
Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ won the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box-office success and singers Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell also received a Golden Globe for the song ‘What Was I Made For’ from ‘Barbie’.
The 2024 Hollywood award season commenced with this year’s Golden Globes ceremony where director Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ won 5 awards. The biopic film scored wins for Best Actor – Drama Cillian Murphy, Best Director Christopher Nolan, Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, Best Original Score for Ludwig Goransson and Best Picture- Drama.
The 81st edition of the Golden Globes which was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, was hosted by standup comedian Jo Koy.
Here’s a full list of 2024 Golden Globe winners:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Oppenheimer
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Poor Things
Best Motion Picture, Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Robert Downey Jr. -Oppenheimer
Best Director, Motion Picture
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Ludwig Goransson – Oppenheimer
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
What Was I Made For?,” from “Barbie
Best Television Series, Drama
Succession
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
The Bear
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Sarah Snook – Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Kieran Culkin- Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie
Ali Wong – Beef
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Steven Yeun – Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
Matthew Macfadyen- Succession
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Ricky Gervais- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon. (ANI)