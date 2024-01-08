Golden Globes 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer, Succession win big; Barbie snubbed in major categories

Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ won the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box-office success and singers Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell also received a Golden Globe for the song ‘What Was I Made For’ from ‘Barbie’.

The 2024 Hollywood award season commenced with this year’s Golden Globes ceremony where director Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ won 5 awards. The biopic film scored wins for Best Actor – Drama Cillian Murphy, Best Director Christopher Nolan, Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, Best Original Score for Ludwig Goransson and Best Picture- Drama.

However, Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ won the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box-office success and singers Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell also received a Golden Globe for the song ‘What Was I Made For’ from ‘Barbie’.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes which was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, was hosted by standup comedian Jo Koy.

Here’s a full list of 2024 Golden Globe winners:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Poor Things

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr. -Oppenheimer

Best Director, Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Goransson – Oppenheimer

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

What Was I Made For?,” from “Barbie

Best Television Series, Drama

Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Bear

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Sarah Snook – Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Kieran Culkin- Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Ali Wong – Beef

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun – Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Matthew Macfadyen- Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon. (ANI)