Golden Globes 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer, Succession win big; Barbie snubbed in major categories

Headlines

Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral

Qualcomm to open new design centre in India, to generate 1,600 jobs

Team India faces major setback with Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav injuries; report excludes duo till....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who works in Rs 80116 crore company, son of pharma billionaire with Rs 23280 crore net worth

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan slaps fan before winning Bangladesh election, video goes viral

6 benefits of cinnamon that help in weight loss

Tips to take care of your coloured hair

8 ways to cure headache in winter 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

Indian Celebs Join Chorus Against Maldives, Ex-VP Adeeb Gives A ‘Reality Check’ To Muizzu-led Govt

Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Things To Keep In Mind Before Reaching 'Ram Ke Dham'

Vijay Sethupathi was 'heartbroken' when Gully Boy was sent as India's Oscar entry over Super Deluxe, calls it 'politics'

Security breach at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse amid death threats, two arrested

Koffee With Karan 8: Neetu Kapoor mimics Zeenat Aman, reveals she had a crush on Rishi Kapoor's relative

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Golden Globes 2024 full list of winners: Oppenheimer, Succession win big; Barbie snubbed in major categories

Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ won the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box-office success and singers Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell also received a Golden Globe for the song ‘What Was I Made For’ from ‘Barbie’.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 01:29 PM IST

article-main
Credit: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 2024 Hollywood award season commenced with this year’s Golden Globes ceremony where director Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ won 5 awards. The biopic film scored wins for Best Actor – Drama Cillian Murphy, Best Director Christopher Nolan, Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr, Best Original Score for Ludwig Goransson and Best Picture- Drama.

However, Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ won the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box-office success and singers Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell also received a Golden Globe for the song ‘What Was I Made For’ from ‘Barbie’.

The 81st edition of the Golden Globes which was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, was hosted by standup comedian Jo Koy.

Here’s a full list of 2024 Golden Globe winners:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Oppenheimer

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Poor Things

Best Motion Picture, Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cillian Murphy- Oppenheimer

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr. -Oppenheimer

Best Director, Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Ludwig Goransson – Oppenheimer

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

What Was I Made For?,” from “Barbie

Best Television Series, Drama

Succession

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Bear

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Sarah Snook – Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Kieran Culkin- Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Ali Wong – Beef

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun – Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

Matthew Macfadyen- Succession

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais- Ricky Gervais: Armageddon. (ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian businessman who bought Rs 4000 crore property while strolling on street

Why Indian women wear bangles: Unveiling the science and symbolism

Bollywood's biggest flop was India's most expensive film, director accused legendary producer of sabotage, quit films

Excise policy PMLA case: Delhi HC issues notice to ED on AAP leader Sanjay Singh's bail plea

India's biggest flop actress, made debut at 19, no solo hit, charges crores per minute, reportedly dated cricketer..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE