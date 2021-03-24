'Godzilla vs. Kong' Twitter review: Netizens call it the best movie in monsterverse

The new Hollywood creature feature "Godzilla Vs. Kong" hit the theatres in India on Wednesday, March 24, two days ahead of its initial international release date and the reviews from fans have started pouring in on Twitter.

The film which stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall among others, was released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in India.

Meanwhile, internationally too, the critics got to watch the film before it hits the silver screen in various countries.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the film follows the adventures of "Godzilla: King Of Monsters" (2019) and "Kong: Skull Island" (2017), and sees the two iconic screen monsters take on each other. The last time that happened was in 1962, in the film "King Kong vs Godzilla".

As for the reviews, most have been positive with fans raving about the visual effects. However, the viewers don't have much to say about the humans in the equation.

"From most of the reviews of #GodzillaVsKong I’ve read, I’m pretty excited for the film! Knew from the start human characters aren’t gonna be the best, though it’d be nice to have solid characters. Honestly, we’re all ready to see the epic battle! Cannot wait for March 31!!!" wrote a user.

"#GodzillaVsKong #Review Just watch Godzilla Vs Kong Today, I say it is the best movie in the monsterverse, definitely better than king of the monsters. Human characters are ok but still... ugh, Monster fights are really cool and have a lot of action, 9.3/10 I say," wrote another user.

"(100% spoiler free review), Good film the visuals were amazing as well as the soundtrack the fight scenes were awesome you could feel every punch there were a few interesting creative choices but overall a good movie It needs to be experienced in the theatre #godzillavskong," wrote a Twitter user.

Check out some Twitter reviews by fans here:

#GodzillaVsKong #Review Just watch Godzilla Vs Kong Today, I say it is the best movie in the monsterverse, definitely better than king of the monsters. Human characters are ok but still... ugh, Monster fights are really cool and have a lot of action, 9.3/10 I say. — °ShinamataKun•Official° (@ShinamatakunO) March 24, 2021

From most of the reviews of #GodzillaVsKong I’ve read, I’m pretty excited for the film! Knew from the start human characters aren’t gonna be the best, though it’d be nice to have solid characters. Honestly, we’re all ready to see the epic battle! Cannot wait for March 31!!! pic.twitter.com/PvDiwrHcme — Miregoji326 (@miregoji326) March 22, 2021

100% spoiler free review), Good film the visuals were amazing as well as the soundtrack the fight scenes were awesome you could feel every punch there were a few interesting creative choices but overall a good movie It needs to be experienced in the theatre #godzillavskong pic.twitter.com/zbgDD8PTMQ — ValentinoMMA (@Valentinoturk) March 24, 2021

Godzilla VS Kong: 7,7/10 Definitely much better than previous movie, Kong was great, Godzilla felt like supporting actor, Human slightly better in a way but some still useless..#GodzillaVsKong #Godzilla #Kong #movie #review #gothenvoker pic.twitter.com/62iMkJPm2C — GOTHENVOKER (@suryogss) March 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Godzilla vs. Kong became the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. The film leaked on the first day of its release in India in full HD Quality.

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Mumbai Saaga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin,The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites.

(Note: DNA does not promote privacy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films)