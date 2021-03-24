'Godzilla vs. Kong' Hindi dubbed full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, other torrent sites

Godzilla vs. Kong, the fourth installment to the MonsterVerse created by Legendary Entertainment, hit theatres on March 24, 2021. The film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demian Bichir.

However, as a piece of sad news for the fans, Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others.

Godzilla vs. Kong has leaked on the first day of its release in India in full HD Quality. The film is released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across cinemas in India, two days ahead of its initial international release date.

"After looking at the tremendous response the trailer has received and sensing the huge anticipation for the film, we are delighted to announce that we are now releasing this movie -- Godzilla Vs. Kong -- two days earlier than scheduled, so that fans in India get to experience this film in cinemas the sooner!" Denzil Dias, vice president, and managing director, Warner Bros. Pictures (India) had said.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the film follows the adventures of Godzilla: King Of Monsters (2019) and Kong: Skull Island (2017), and will see the two iconic screen monsters take on each other. The last time that happened was in 1962, in the film King Kong vs Godzilla.

(Note: DNA does not promote privacy. We request everyone to not watch pirated films)