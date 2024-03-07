Gal Gadot shares adorable pic, pens heartfelt note as she welcomes fourth baby girl Ori: 'The pregnancy was not easy...'

Twitter
Gal Gadot drops an adorable pic hugging her newborn daughter Ori on Instagram.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 07, 2024, 08:12 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Gal Gadot with her newborn daughter Ori
Gal Gadot left everyone surprised as she announced that she welcomed her fourth daughter. The news comes as a surprise to her fans as it was not widely known that she was even pregnant in the first place. Along with an adorable pic, the actress also penned a heartfelt note. 

On Thursday, Gal Gadot took to her Instagram and shared an adorable pic hugging her newborn daughter while still in the hospital bed. Along with the pic, the actress penned a note revealing her daughter's name and welcoming her to 'house of girls'. The actress wrote, "My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through. You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls...daddy is pretty cool too." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Gal Gadot tied the knot with Jaron Varsano in 2008. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Alma, in 2011, followed by their second daughter Maya 2017, and third daughter, Daniella, in 2021, and now the couple has welcomed their fourth daughter and named her Ori. 

Netizens showered love and congratulated Gal Gadot for the happy news. One of the comments read, "Wonder Woman’s wonder child." Another user commented, "wow! You're a superwoman. Congratulation." Another questioned, "she was pregnant?" Another user wrote, "A Queen with a princess." 

Despite the difficulties associated with the pregnancy, Gal Gadot had previously expressed her love of motherhood. Talking about how giving birth makes her feel, the actress told InStyle: "I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical and I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible."

