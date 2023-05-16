Extraction 2 trailer: Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake returns from the dead with death-defying action, insane stunts, watch

Extraction 2/Chris Hemsworth Instagram

The trailer for Chris Hemsworth-starrer actioner Extraction 2, the sequel to the 2020 film of the same name, was released by the streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday, May 16. The trailer shows Chris' mercenary Tyler Rake taking on another dangerous mission after surviving the gunshot in the Extraction's climax, which left him clinically dead.

Set nine months after the prequel, Tyler Rake has now been given a task to rescue the family of a Georgian gangster from prison as per the contract given by 'the client', who requested Chris' character for the mission. The two-minute-and-thirty-six seconds clip also teases the much-awaited 21-minute single take-action sequence in the film. The rest of the trailer has Tyler undergoing death-defying action and insane stunts to save the gangster's family.

The official plotline of the upcoming film reads, "After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

Produced by the Hollywood actor himself along with the Avengers Endgame and Avengers Infinity War directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Extraction 2 will stream on Netflix from June 16. Though the cinephiles wish to see the actioner on the big screen as seen from the multiple comments under the official trailer video. One netizen wrote, "A movie that demands & deserves a theatrical release", while another comment read, "Can't believe we've to watch it on our laptops/TV".

Extraction 2 is directed by Sam Hargrave, who also helmed the first part which also starred Indian actors including Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, and Priyanshu Painyuli. Extraction had Tyler Rake rescuing the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord in Dhaka, Bangladesh.



