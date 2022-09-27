OG Avengers Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans' old video singing Hey Jude resurfaces

Chris Evans-Chris Hemsworth-Robert Downey Jr-Mark Ruffalo/Twitter

The 2012 Hollywood superhit The Avengers was the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man aka Tony Stark, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk as Bruce Banner, and Chris Evans as Captain America aka Bruce Banner appeared together until featuring in multiple movies later till Avengers: Endgame, the second highest-grossing film of all time, in 2019.

Now, a video has surfaced on the internet in which these four actors are seen singing Hey Jude, one of the most popular tracks from the pop group Beatles released in 1968. The video, originally shared by the Twitter handle, The MCU cast, has broken the internet with Thor and Hulk also reacting to the same.

Chris Hemsworth reshared the video on his own Twitter handle and jokingly said that it's time to get their music band together as he wrote, "I thought we had this removed from the internet…but, maybe it’s time to get the band back together @ChrisEvans, @MarkRuffalo, @RobertDowneyJr thoughts?". "I think a smell a world tour. Let’s get this show on the road fellas! #AvengersAssemble", Mark Ruffalo replied to him.

I think a smell a world tour. Let’s get this show on the road fellas! #AvengersAssemble — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 26, 2022

Netizens also couldn't keep their calm seeing their favourite stars back together again in the behind-the-scenes clip. One Twitter user wrote, "The OG avengers will always be the best team ! No one else seems as connected as they did in Avengers."



READ | SSMB29: Marvel's Thor star Chris Hemsworth to make a cameo in SS Rajamouli's film with Mahesh Babu?

Another Twitter user even proposed two ideas for the four stars to be back together on screen as they tweeted, "there are options: 1 - star together in a completely different project, film or show 2 - be in an MCU projects where all of your roles can align (like What If, Kang Dynasty, and Secret Wars)."

The OG avengers will always be the best team ! No one else seems as connected as they did in Avengers September 27, 2022

there are options:



1 - star together in a completely different project, film or show

2 - be in an MCU projects where all of your roles can align (like What If, Kang Dynasty, and Secret Wars) — PSI Force (@PSI4ce) September 27, 2022

The video, which is now spreading like a wildfire on the internet, was originally shot during the press tour of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Apart from these four actors, the Russo Brothers blockbuster film also starred Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, and Jon Favreau in the leading roles.