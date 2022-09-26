SSMB29: Marvel's Thor star Chris Hemsworth to make a cameo in SS Rajamouli's film with Mahesh Babu?

Mahesh Babu-Chris Hemsworth-SS Rajamouli/File photos

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is set to collaborate with the RRR director SS Rajamouli for the filmmaker's next film. The action-adventure currently has the working title of SSMB29 (Super Star Mahesh Babu's 29th film). Now, there are reports that Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be seen in a cameo role in the film.



As per a report in Mirchi 9, the In the Heart of the Sea actor will be seen making an extended cameo. Earlier, there were reports that another Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the superhero films and series, has been roped in to feature in SSMB 29.



These reports have surfaced after SS Rajamouli, who also delivered the two highest-grossing blockbusters in Indian cinema namely Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, has been signed up by the American talent agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency) last week.



Earlier this month, SS Rajamouli even spoke about his film with the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star at the Toronto International Film Festival where he was invited to be a part of the 'Visionaries' segment and discussed Telugu cinema, the notion of art versus commerce, and his reputation of "pushing the limits of industrialized pop cinema". Talking about SSMB 29, the filmmaker said, "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots."

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for SSMB28 with the director Trivikram Srinivas. The actor and the filmmaker duo have earlier worked on two blockbusters namely Athadu in 2005 and Khaleja in 2010. Trivikram's last film was Allu Arjun starrer superhit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which is being remade in Bollywood as Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.