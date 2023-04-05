Search icon
Is Chris Hemsworth retiring from acting after discovering he’s at high risk for Alzheimer’s? Here's all we know

A new report claims that Thor and Extraction star Chris Hemsworth may be retiring from acting soon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

A new report has claimed that Chris Hemsworth, best known for playing superhero Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, may be ready to hang his boots soon. The 39-year-old actor was revealed to be at a high risk for Alzheimer’s disease last year, following which he had said he would slow down work. But now it seems that he may not be taking on any roles at all.

Last year, while shooting Limitless, a docu drama on longevity and wellness, the Australian actor discovered that he was ‘8-10 times’ more prone to developing Alzheimer’s later in life than the average person. The actor said that he was slowing down work after that. Now, a new report in Page Six quotes a source saying that Hemsworth has virtually stopped taking on new roles.

The actor is awaiting the release of Extraction 2 and is slated to also appear in Furiosa as well as one MCU film, apart from a Hulk Hogan biopic. But after those projects, the source says, “he doesn’t plan to take on many roles because of [learning about his high risk for] Alzheimer’s.” The report said that the actor’s schedule in the coming few months is virtually empty as he finishes the shoot of the projects already lined up.

In November, the Thor star had denied any plans of retiring though. In an interview with Vanity Fair, he had addressed his plans to slow down and said, “I'm not talking about retiring by any means, but like you said: it's a more curated approach to things.”

The actor had said that after finishing Limitless, he felt compelled to give more time to his wife and kids. “It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I've been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I'm going home and I'm going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife,” he had said in the same interview.

