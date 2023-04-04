Extraction 2 teaser: Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake returns for more intense action, fans 'confused on how he survived'

Credit: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

On Monday, Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth dropped the official teaser of his upcoming action film Extraction 2. He took to Instagram to unveil the teaser and wrote, "You only get one shot at a second chance. EXTRACTION 2 debuts globally June 16, only on @Netflix. #TylerRakeLives."

In the teaser, the Avengers actor shared a glimpse of a single-take-action sequence in which he could be seen fighting with the goons. Soon after the Thor actor shared the trailer of Extraction 2 fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons."Here comes the mighty Thor," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Wooow wooow y mas wooow."

"This looks so dope! I'm counting down the days," a user wrote. "Finally The Wait Is Over This Movie Will Be Insane," a user wrote. Helmed by Sam Hargrave, the film will premiere exclusively on Netflix on June 16, 2023. Released in 2020, Extraction was a big hit. It featured black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) travelling to Bangladesh to rescue the kidnapped son of a drug lord. At the end of the film, Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) took a bullet to the neck while protecting the child. The climax made fans wonder if Tyler Rake survived.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was also a part of the first instalment of the film. Upon its release, the film was viewed on Netflix by an estimated 90 million households.

Chris Hemsworth will reteam with director Sam Hargrave for Extraction 2 which is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo via their AGBO banner, from a script by Avengers: Endgame filmmaker Joe Russo, who also penned the first instalment of the film.

Earlier, Chris Hemsworth revealed during an interview with Vanity Fair, that he may have a higher risk of having Alzheimer's disease. Hemsworth told that the fact that his grandfather has Alzheimer's meant the diagnosis did not come as a surprise.

"It's like one in a thousand people... or one in 10,000. I can't remember. But eight to 10 times more likely," he told Vanity Fair, jokingly adding, "Since you told me that, I feel like my memory's getting worse. It's a placebo effect-or it's taking place."

"My concern was I just didn't want to manipulate it and overdramatise it, and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy, or whatever, for entertainment. It's not like I've been handed my resignation," he added. (With inputs from ANI)

