Priyanka Chopra says she can no longer work with people she doesn't like: 'It's non-negotiable'

Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

After Priyanka Chopra Jonas faced partiality in Bollywood, the actress made a 'non-negotiable' rule of not collaborating with people she dislikes. Recently, the actress opened up about 'being cornered' in the industry and having beef with influential people in the industry at Dax Shepherd's podcast, Armchair Expert.

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden kickstarted Citadel promotions with an Asia-Pacific press conference in Mumbai. During the conference, Chopra revealed why she has developed a principle of working with people she loves. The actress said, "I think for me, what would be non-negotiable now, it's actually true...I can't work with people I don't like anymore. It's really non-negotiable for me." Explaining her reason behind her strong stand, Priyanka added, "I have to admire, look up to, and like the people that I work with, like the people that I am surrounded with. I've been doing this for a very long time."

Chopra further continued, "I wanted to be excited about going to work. I wanted to be inspired about going to work, and that's non-negotiable for me. So when I meet the people, that I am going to work with, I take notes on my little pad (laughs), but that has become important, as I have evolved (as an artist)."

The actress even opened up about her recent remarks about Bollywood in the 'controversial podcast.' Chopra revealed why she decided to speak about her struggle in Bollywood. Priyanka said, "When I was on the podcast, I was asked about the journey of my life. I spoke about when I was young. From when I was 15 to when I was 22 to 30-40. So I was talking about the truth of my journey, and I was confident enough to talk about that phase of my life. I think now where I am, I was okay enough to articulate what I felt. I think I had a very tumultuous relationship with what occurred but I forgave, I think I have moved on and made peace with it. I think that's why it was easy for me to talk about it in the safe space." Priyanka Chopra-starrer Citadel will premiere on Prime Video on April 28.