Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Kabir Bahia? Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend, friends with MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya; millionaire heir worth...

Extreme heat likely in April-June: IMD says these states expected to face worst impact

Pakistan HC suspends 14-year jail term of ex-PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana case

Meet woman who failed as radio jockey, later worked with stars like Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, she is...

Amid tech layoffs, which industries are recession-proof in 2024?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Kabir Bahia? Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend, friends with MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya; millionaire heir worth...

Kirsten Dunst says she felt miserable while doing famous upside-down kiss in Spider-Man: 'It was pouring with...'

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian says directing mother in intimate scenes for his film felt 'totally normal'

8 symptoms of pancreatic cancer

Batters with most runs in IPL 2024

Health benefits of consuming avocado 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Who is Kabir Bahia? Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend, friends with MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya; millionaire heir worth...

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian says directing mother in intimate scenes for his film felt 'totally normal'

This engineer-turned-soldier left home, army after falling for Bollywood star; became top villain, gave 100-crore films

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian says directing mother in intimate scenes for his film felt 'totally normal'

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian Hurley have opened up about the actress doing intimate scenes while being directed by him

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 01, 2024, 05:49 PM IST

article-main
Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

British actress Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley "felt totally normal" while he directed her in racy scenes. The mother-son pair say they feel more like siblings, which they know seems unusual to outsiders. Damian has spent years taking photographs of his mother wearing bikinis.

The 58-year-old actress shared there was "nothing gratuitous" shot for 21-year-old Damian's Strictly Confidential film, and added that she "felt very comfortable" getting intimate with another woman in front of her son, who was behind the camera, reports mirror.co.uk.

The actress also shared that the "budget couldn't run to" hiring an intimacy coordinator on set, reports mirror.co.uk. "I hate to say that it felt totally normal. I don't know what that says about us," Damian said.

He added: "I was speaking to a lot of my friends who are also second generation of parents in the industry. They say exactly the same thing: that things to outsiders that may seem totally strange and extraordinary, for us we'll just have grown up with in everyday life." Damian grew up without his late father Steve Bing.

He explained his relationship: "We're like siblings. I think when it's just two of you, any farce of 'I'm the parent, you're the child, I'm going to tell you off' goes out the window. "You start seeing each other as real humans way sooner than when there are two parents, two kids, and you're separated from the adults," he told the Sunday Times.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

DC vs CSK, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet 22-year-old actress, who is more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol, flies in private jet worth crores

INDIA bloc mega rally in Delhi today: Top leaders expected to join protest against arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal

Meet actress, who gave hits with SRK, Salman, Aamir, rejected offers on one condition, quit films for marriage; now...

Meet man who lived in orphanage, worked as newspaper delivery boy, then became IAS officer after...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement