Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian says directing mother in intimate scenes for his film felt 'totally normal'

Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian Hurley have opened up about the actress doing intimate scenes while being directed by him

British actress Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian Hurley "felt totally normal" while he directed her in racy scenes. The mother-son pair say they feel more like siblings, which they know seems unusual to outsiders. Damian has spent years taking photographs of his mother wearing bikinis.

The 58-year-old actress shared there was "nothing gratuitous" shot for 21-year-old Damian's Strictly Confidential film, and added that she "felt very comfortable" getting intimate with another woman in front of her son, who was behind the camera, reports mirror.co.uk.

The actress also shared that the "budget couldn't run to" hiring an intimacy coordinator on set, reports mirror.co.uk. "I hate to say that it felt totally normal. I don't know what that says about us," Damian said.

He added: "I was speaking to a lot of my friends who are also second generation of parents in the industry. They say exactly the same thing: that things to outsiders that may seem totally strange and extraordinary, for us we'll just have grown up with in everyday life." Damian grew up without his late father Steve Bing.

He explained his relationship: "We're like siblings. I think when it's just two of you, any farce of 'I'm the parent, you're the child, I'm going to tell you off' goes out the window. "You start seeing each other as real humans way sooner than when there are two parents, two kids, and you're separated from the adults," he told the Sunday Times.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.