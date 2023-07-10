Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds can be seen walking together in yellow and red costumes Deadpool 3 first look photo.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, the two actors who won millions of hearts with their talent, are going to feature together in Deadpool 3 for the very first time. On Monday, their first look came out and broke the internet.

In the photo, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds can be seen walking together in yellow and red costumes. Hugh can be seen wearing Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit. Fans reacted to the first look, one of them wrote, “Only took 2 decades to get Hugh Jackman in the classic costume. Still worth it.” The second one said, “Well holy sh*t Wolverine actually dressing like Wolverine for a change.”

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine in full classic costumes on the set of #Deadpool3!



@VancityReynolds) pic.twitter.com/tdCcw68wWT — Marvel Multiverse (@MarvelMultive) July 10, 2023

The third one said, “lets go Deadpool and Wolverine in full classic costumes on the set of #Deadpool3! #Wolverine.” The fourth one said, “ketchup and mustard on their way to sauce a Rollover #Deadpool3.” The fifth one said, “#Deadpool3 is the only Marvel project I have any resemblance of interest in now. Really enjoyed the first two so I hope they don’t shit the bed with it.”

The sixth one said, “So glad they gave the rights back to marvel. This is gonna be so f**kin awesome. #Deadpool3 #Wolverine.” The seventh one said, “This Is The Best Marvel Movie In Phase 5 lol.” The eighth one said, “This looks like something out of power Rangers.”

Last year in September, Ryan Reynolds took the internet down with the announcement of the much-awaited Deadpool 3. One of the best addition to the threequel of the action franchise is the return of fans' favourite Logan aka Hugh Jackman.

This team-up promises to be one of the best duos to look upon in the future. Soon after the announcement, several fans expressed their happiness, and they even shared their assumptions and several questions related to the crossover. One of the most-asked questions is how Wolverine, who died in the 2017 film Logan, will return to the big screen, Ryan Reynolds. The two leading stars decided to pump up the anticipation, and they decided to appear before fans and addressed this burning question.

This team-up promises to be one of the best duos to look upon in the future. Soon after the announcement, several fans expressed their happiness, and they even shared their assumptions and several questions related to the crossover. One of the most-asked questions is how Wolverine, who died in the 2017 film Logan, will return to the big screen, Ryan Reynolds. The two leading stars decided to pump up the anticipation, and they decided to appear before fans and addressed this burning question.

Deadpool 3 will be the third instalment in the Deadpool series. It is the direct sequel to Deadpool 2 (2018). The first instalment of Deadpool was released in 2016. Hugh will also make a comeback as Wolverine after the blockbuster Logan (2017).