'Rest little brother': David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston's emotional notes for Matthew Perry leave Friends fans sobbing

After Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Anniston mourned the demise of their Friends' co-star Matthew Perry. In the iconic sitcom, David played Ross Gellar and Jennifer played Rachel Green with 'Joey Tribbiani' Matt LeBlanc and 'Chandler Bing' Mattew.

David shared a photo from the series, and wrote, "Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers. This photo is from one of my favourite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around—"Could there BE any more clouds?"

Here's the post

Jennifer who played Rachel shared an emotional scene from the series, along with a photo, and penned a long heartfelt note. Jennifer wrote, "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA."

She further wrote, "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “Could you BE any crazier?” Rest little brother. You always made my day."

Here's the post

For the unversed, Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, as per the police officials. The Los Angeles Times reported that Perry was reported unresponsive at his home at around 4 pm on Saturday, October 28. There hasn't been a sign of foul play, as per the sources.