'Chandler forever': Matthew Perry receives tribute at Emmys 2024 with emotional cover of Friends theme song, fans react

After the emotional tribute at the 75th Emmy Awards 2024, Friends fans took to social media and remembered Matthey Perry and the iconic character of Chandler Bing that he played in the sitcom.

Matthew Perry, who received global recognition after playing Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends, received an emotional tribute during the In Memoriam segment, which also included late stars such as Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbra Walters, Kirstie Alley and more, at the 75th Emmy Awards on January 15 (January 16 morning in India).

Pop singer Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty performed during the segment, first starting with a rendition of Puth’s See You Again before delivering a stripped-down cover of the Friends theme song (I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts).

After the emotional tribute at Emmys, Friends fans took to social media and remembered the late actor. One of them wrote, "Chandler forever", while another added, "I still can't believe he is not there. So talented and young will be missed forever". Some other fans wrote, "Gone too soon", and "Gone but not forgotten".

The "Friends" theme song was performed during the In Memoriam segment of the #Emmys. We couldn’t help but think of our dearest, Matthew Perry.

pic.twitter.com/ZIJfGF7Ly8 — friends tv posts (@thefriendsitcom) January 16, 2024

Perry died unexpectedly on October 28, 2023 at 54 years. He was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, according to law enforcement. There were no signs of foul play or drugs on the scene. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed that he died from “the acute effects of ketamine".

Matthew Perry's Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, had also paid emotional tributes to the late comedian actor following his death. Perry’s untimely demise left his fans, family, and colleagues extremely heartbroken.



READ | When Matthew Perry revealed he almost lost chance to play Chandler Bing in Friends: 'It was making me crazy...'