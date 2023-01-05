Black Panther Wakanda Forever OTT release date: When, where to watch Marvel superhero film

Black Panther Wakanda Forever/File photo

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the Marvel superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in the theatres on November 11, 2022, and turned out to be a box office blockbuster. The Black Panther 2 has earned over $800 million gross at the ticket windows worldwide and is still running in a few theatres.

The film will soon be available on streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 1 onwards. The OTT giant took to its social media handles on Thursday, January 5, and wrote, "Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming February 1 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam."

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming February 1 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam. pic.twitter.com/xv8Cq0eDoG — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 5, 2023

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Ayo (Florence Kasumba), and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Prince Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), a ruler of a hidden undersea nation, plays the main antagonist.

Chadwick Boseman played Black Panther aka T'Challa in the 2018 prequel and other Marvel films like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame before his untimely death due to colon cancer in 2020. Boseman's impact is still deeply ingrained in popular culture. His breakthrough performance in Black Panther made that movie the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

