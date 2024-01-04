Headlines

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Black Panther actor Carrie Bernans injured in hit-and-run, mother shares pics: 'Broken bones, fractures, chipped teeth'

Carrie Bernans has sustained several broken bones, fractures, and chipped teeth in a major accident in New York. Her mother shared her photos from the hospital on her Instagram.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 06:23 AM IST

Actress and stunt performer Carrie Bernans, who has worked in films like Black Panther, The Color Purple, Nope, and Avengers Endgame, has been severely injured in a hit-and-run case in the New York city on January 1. She has sustained several broken bones, fractures, and chipped teeth in the major accident.

Her family has been sharing her health update on her Instagram. Her mother Patricia Lee shared her photos from the hospital in which the actress's face was swollen with damaged and bleeding teeth. Carrie had bruises all over hands as she lied on the hospital bed in the second photo.

Along with the photos, Patricia wrote, "She’s still in so much pain and can’t answer calls at this time, but appreciate the messages. This was a traumatic incident. Please keep Carrie in your thoughts and prayers. She’s in so much pain but healing. She was involved in a traumatic incident in NYC where a man, early 40s was trying to escape a hit and run and ran into multiple cars before hitting a food stand that her friend & her were walking near. It ended up knocking her unconscious and pended her under the stand. She was under it unaware of what was happening."

"She have a few broken bones, fractures, & chipped teeth but thanking God that she’s alive. Nine people were injured in his attempted escape from the hit & run, including 3 police officers. Police caught him shortly after and arrested him. Amidst the chaos of the New Year's incident, she’s holding onto an immense sense of gratitude for life itself", she further added.

Concluding her post, Carrie's mother stated, "This setback hasn't deterred her belief that something remarkable is still being crafted by God. Despite the injuries sustained in the collision caused by a hit-and-run in NYC, she’s filled with hope and faith in the unfolding of a beautiful new chapter. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers as she navigate this path toward recovery and new beginnings. Thank you to all the first responders, police, strangers, my friend Katherine, family & friends who’s helped her."

Carrie's family members, friends, fans, and netizens are praying for her and wishing her a speedy recovery.

