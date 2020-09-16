Bella Hadid debuts her 'belly bun' as she waits for Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's first child

As excitement reaches its peak for the arrival of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby, seems like aunt-to-be Bella Hadid is the one who cannot contain her enthusiasm.

In an Instagram post on September 15, Bella took fans back to earlier in the summer when her sister's pregnancy news was fresh. Sharing an adorable picture of the two, Bella wrote, "June 11, 2020. Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi's is from @zayn. I love you both so freaking much—can't stop crying."

In the picture, Bella can be seen wearing denim jeans and a pink tank-top that revealed her belly while Gigi wore a summer dress. As for when Gigi confirmed the news of her pregnancy, the New York Fashion Week veteran chose The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to announce anything official.

MUST READ

In Pics: Gigi Hadid debuts baby bump, looks stunning 'growin an angel'

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support. It's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day," she had said.

In the same Instagram live, more than a month back, Gigi had mentioned why she never came out to her fans with often glimpses of her pregnant self. "We’re in the middle of a pandemic and I want to use my platform for more important things. My pregnancy isn’t the most important thing to talk about online (sic)," Gigi was heard stating while informing her fans why they don't get more updates about her life currently.

MUST READ

In Pics: Parents-to-be Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik arrive in New York

Back in April, Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid told the Dutch broadcast RTL Boulevard, "Of course we are so excited. I am excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life; one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

Gigi Hadid in late August had also debuted her baby bump with a stunning black and white picture. The actress was snapped holding, cradling her bump lovingly while staring straight in the camera lens.