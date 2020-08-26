In Pics: Gigi Hadid debuts baby bump, looks stunning 'growin an angel'

After months of waiting, Gigi Hadid who is awaiting the arrival of her baby with Zayn Malik finally on Wednesday debuted her baby bump with a stunning black and white picture. The actress was snapped holding, cradling her bump lovingly while staring straight in the camera lens.

Check out her post here.

Gigi Hadid had announced on live television that she is expecting her first child with Zayn after which she had also gone live on Instagram to give her fans a glimpse of her baby bump. Last fans, fans of 'Zigi' spotted Gigi, all smile as she came to New York, nearing her due date.

In the same Instagram live, more than a month back, Gigi had mentioned why she never came out to her fans with often glimpses of her pregnant self. "We’re in the middle of a pandemic and I want to use my platform for more important things. My pregnancy isn’t the most important thing to talk about online (sic)," Gigi was heard stating while informing her fans why they don't get more updates about her life currently.

Gigi Hadid had confirmed her pregnancy on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (virtually). After the host congratulated Gigi for the good news, she had said, "Thank you so much! Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support so..."

Further speaking about moving in with Zayn, an international portal was quoted saying, "Gigi was so excited to finally see the completed space and she was thrilled to share the design with her followers. She’s been planning the design of this place for what feels like forever now and she can’t believe the time has actually come. She’ll still be spending a lot of time on the farm, but it’s so nice to have her home in the city, too."