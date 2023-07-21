Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death for this reason: 'I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup...'

Headlines

Apple iPhone 15 September launch may be saved by Samsung, LG fails key test

Meet Rs 5.49 lakh crore company’s CEO, an IIT alumnus, whose salary dropped by 21%, still earns…

‘Dynamic, handsome and competent’ — Producer Prerna Arora plans biopic on PM Narendra Modi: Deets inside

World's most expensive cow costs whopping Rs 35 crore in Brazil, know its Indian connection

Alia Bhatt wants Raha to choose this profession and not follow her footsteps: ‘When I look at her...’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15 September launch may be saved by Samsung, LG fails key test

‘Dynamic, handsome and competent’ — Producer Prerna Arora plans biopic on PM Narendra Modi: Deets inside

World's most expensive cow costs whopping Rs 35 crore in Brazil, know its Indian connection

10 must watch films of Naseeruddin Shah 

Benefits of putting feet in hot water

7 vegetarian foods to increase platelet count in blood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

Maharashtra: Mumbai, nearby areas reel under downpour; hundreds rescued, IMD issues alert

West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at a market in Howrah, 50 shops burned, no casualty so far

Bawaal movie review: Nitesh Tiwari baffles with insensitive Holocaust, Hitler references in tone deaf relationship drama

Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death for this reason: 'I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup...'

Alia Bhatt wants Raha to choose this profession and not follow her footsteps: ‘When I look at her...’

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Margot Robbie reveals she once faked her own death for this reason: 'I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup...'

Margot Robbie has been on a massive promotion tour to hype up her new movie Barbie which hit theatres on July 21, clashing with Christopher Nolan's epic biopic Oppenheimer.

article-main
Latest News

IANS

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress-producer Margot Robbie shared a story from her childhood saying that she once decided to fake her own death in order to scare a babysitter she didn't like. The actress is not only known for her skills on camera but also for pulling pranks on her co-stars when on set. Earlier she had all castmates wear pink as a prank under the guise of getting more into the world of Barbie. 

As reported by People, sharing a clip on her Instagram account from her appearance on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show with co-star Ryan Gosling, the actress said, "We got a new babysitter and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like 16 and I thought she was so cool. We got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it, and she told me to go have a bath and I didn't want to and she was very cranky and I thought, 'I'm going to show you'." 

"So I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup, put the kitchen knife, and I waited like 45 minutes for her to find me," she added. "But it was worth the wait," the actress said. "Did she run screaming from the house?" interviewer Zoe Ball asked. "Oh yeah!" she replied. "You produced your own death," Ryan Gosling joked to which Margot smiling said, "Yes I did." 

The actress has been on a massive promotion tour to hype up her new movie Barbie which hit theatres on July 21. As such, she along with her co-stars and director Greta Gerwig went all out in promotions. An excellent strategy given that the movie was clashing with Christopher Nolan's epic biopic Oppenheimer which also released the same day. The whole phenomenon was labeled as Barbenheimer on social media by netizens, and the war of Barbenheimer has now officially begun.

READ | Oppenheimer movie review: Nolan returns to form with spellbinding masterpiece; give Cillian Murphy his Oscar already

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple employee had a chance to protect Google users, skipped it due to competition

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick lock lips at Gateway of India, fans call them ‘real life Chuck and Blair'

Vivek Oberoi files case on his business partners for alleged fraud of Rs 1.55 crore, details inside

Explained: What is ‘phubbing’? How it is hampering relationships?

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer’s trailer preponed, to release on this date? Here’s what we know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE