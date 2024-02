BAFTA Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer bags 7 honours, Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer rules the BAFTA Awards 2024 with seven wins.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) hosted its annual Film Awards on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre. The grand evening witnessed a star-studded red carpet as the film industry marked their presence. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer dominated the awards with 7 wins and Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor Award.