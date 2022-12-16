Avatar The Way of Water Twitter review: Netizens laud James Cameron directorial, call it 'spectacular visual wonder'

File photo

Avatar 2 Twitter review: The global release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water took place today. The movie is a follow-up to the big-budget hit from 2009. Avatar 2 has amassed a sizable following just through advance bookings and is expected to shatter box office records withing a few days of its release.

Early reviews of the film have started pouring in and fans can not stop praising the visual spectacle.

One wrote, "3HR 12 Mins Spectacular Visual Wonder@jamescameron Bow Down To The Master What A Visual Storytelling Man Just Go To The Nearest Theatre's and watch This Genius Masterpiece."

Another wrote, "Interval #AvatarTheWayOfWater now. It’s a superb experience to watch with new tech 3D glasses on the biggest screen in India. Prasads big screen! Completely enjoying it!"

A third wrote, "#AvatarTheWayOfWater 1st Half, Introduce us with Jake Sullys new family and how jake has adapted well with Navi as a new leader, dealing with some typical family problems, jake and family leaves forest to sea, visuals of water are unreal, film engages you after a interval block!"

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Stephen Lang play the main characters in Avatar 2, the direct sequel to the 13-year-old movie Avatar (2009).