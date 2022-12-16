Avatar The Way of Water: Advance bookings cross Rs 20 crore mark in India, film sets box office on fire

File photo

Avatar: The Way of Water is projected to score a successful start in India at the box office. In advance bookings for the movie's opening day across the nation, tickets worth Rs 20 crore were sold.

According to Hindustan Times, the movie made slightly more than Rs 20 crore in advance bookings throughout India as of Thursday night. Although it ranks among the top five advance booking collections in India this year, KGF Chapter 2 (80 crore), which reported the greatest advance booking in India history, set the bar far higher.

Avatar 2 has garnered more money thanks to higher average ticket prices, even though it has sold less tickets than several of the movies below it on the list of highest advance booking. This is as a result of the movie's extensive 3D and IMAX release. For some IMAX shows, the cost of a ticket can go from Rs 2500 to Rs 3000. It's interesting that a lot of these shows are sold out, even through Sunday.

The James Cameron movie is anticipated to earn between 40 and 50 crore at the Indian box office on Friday, a respectable start for any Hollywood production.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Stephen Lang play the main characters in Avatar 2, the direct sequel to the 13-year-old movie Avatar (2009). Avatar has a devoted following in India, and even after all these years, the excitement for its sequel is admirable.

Also read: Avatar The Way of Water box office prediction Day 1: James Cameron's film is expected to collect Rs 50 crore on debut

DNA got in touch with the trade experts, to learn more about the buzz for Avatar: The Way of Water. Noted trade expert Komal Nahta is confident that the film will become the biggest hit of 2022. He even stated that lifetime collections of Avatar 2 will remain untouched for the next 5-7 years. "Avatar will become the world's biggest film. It will become a revolution and a cinematic experience for a lifetime."