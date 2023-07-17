Headlines

Hollywood

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Kabir Bedi played the villain's aide Gobinda in Octopussy, becoming one of the first actors to be cast in a James Bond film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

Before the late Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra, one Indian actor who made it big in Hollywood was Kabir Bedi.  The veteran actor famously portrayed the titular role of a pirate in the Italian six-part television series Sandokan in 1976 and even appeared in multiple shows on American television as well.

However, the role that got him much acclaim was playing the villain Gobinda in the 1983 spy thriller film Octopussy, the thirteenth film in the James Bond franchise. Starring Roger Moore as the MI6 agent James Bond, the film was directed by John Glen and shot at several locations in Udaipur including the Monsoon Palace, Lake Palace, Jag Mandir, and Shiv Niwas palace.

Octopussy completed its 40 years of release in June this year. In the wee hours on Monday, July 17, Kabir Bedi took to his Instagram and penned a throwback post recalling his 'thrilling experience' of being a part of the film. "Octopussy’ turns 40! I remember it all so well. I thoroughly enjoyed playing the villain Gobinda and the best part we were filming in India. I was one of the first Indian actors to be cast in a James Bond so it was even more thrilling to be filming at the Lake Palace in Udaipur. Great memories. Grateful for this role and all that it gave," he wrote.

On his Twitter, the 77-year-old actor shared a few pictures from the sets of the film. In one picture, he was seen posing with Roger Moore in front of the decorated elephants, and in another photo, he looked dashing with the Bond girls in swimsuits. Apart from the 1983 film, Moore portrayed James Bond in six other James Bond films including Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, and A View to a Kill.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, Bedi was last seen portraying Kashyapa Maharshi in the historical romantic drama Shaakuntalam, in which Samantha Ruth Prabhu played the titular role. Released in the theatres in April 2023, the film received negative reviews from the audiences and critics, resulting in a massive commercial failure.

READ | From Ashish Vidyarthi to Kabir Bedi, 5 Bollywood actors who married after 50

 

