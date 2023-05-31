Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:22 AM IST

World No-Tobacco Day: Does smoking affect female and male fertility?

World No Tobacco Day, observed annually on May 31, was established by the World Health Organization's member states in 1987 to raise awareness of the tobacco epidemic and the avoidable deaths and illnesses it causes. This annual event aims to educate people about the risks of tobacco use as well as the business practises of the tobacco industry, what the WHO is doing to combat the tobacco epidemic, and what individuals can do to assert their right to health and a healthy lifestyle as well as to protect future generations.

Smoking can have a significant impact on both female and male fertility. Research has shown that smoking is associated with decreased fertility in both men and women.

In women, smoking can affect fertility by:

Ovarian function: Smoking can cause damage to the ovaries and reduce the number of viable eggs. It can also accelerate the loss of eggs and lead to earlier menopause.

Hormonal imbalance: Smoking can disrupt the hormonal balance in women, affecting the menstrual cycle and reducing the chances of conception.

Fallopian tube function: Smoking increases the risk of blockage or damage to the fallopian tubes, which can hinder the fertilization of eggs and increase the likelihood of ectopic pregnancies.

Increased risk of miscarriage: Smoking during pregnancy increases the risk of miscarriage and pregnancy complications.

In men, smoking can affect fertility by:

Sperm quality: Smoking can reduce sperm count, decrease sperm motility (ability to move), and impair sperm morphology (shape and structure). These factors can affect the ability of sperm to reach and fertilize an egg.

Hormonal imbalance: Smoking can disrupt hormone levels in men, including testosterone, which can affect sperm production and quality.

Erectile dysfunction: Smoking is associated with an increased risk of erectile dysfunction, which can impact sexual performance and fertility.

