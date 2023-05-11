Male Fertility: Summer precautions to boost your chances of fatherhood

There exists a widespread notion among the masses that the mother's health alone is a prerequisite for bearing a child, whereas, in reality, the health of both parents plays a critical role. For men in their fertile age who aspire to become fathers, it is of utmost importance to take proper care of their health. In this regard, the current article aims to outline the measures that men should take during the summer season to ensure optimal health and fertility.

Staying hydrated stands out as one of the most fundamental aspects of maintaining good health during the summer season. According to experts, the human body tends to lose more fluid due to excessive sweating during summers. Hence, it becomes imperative to consume an ample amount of water and other fluids such as fruit juices, coconut water, and electrolyte solutions. Drinking fluids helps keep the body hydrated and prevents dehydration, which could adversely affect fertility.

Apart from staying hydrated, it is crucial to limit alcohol consumption. Studies suggest that regular and daily alcohol consumption can lead to fertility problems. Therefore, it becomes imperative to be mindful of one's alcohol consumption and limit it to a reasonable amount.

To enhance sperm count and quality, men should protect themselves from sunburn and strong sunlight during summers. The harmful UV rays emitted by the sun can adversely affect sperm count and quality. Hence, it is advisable to wear light-colored and loose clothing, along with a wide hat to protect oneself from the sun. Additionally, applying sunscreen with a high SPF can also help prevent damage caused by the sun's rays.

Exposure to extreme temperatures can also adversely affect sperm production and quality. Thus, it is advisable to avoid hot tubs, saunas, and similar environments. Men should wear loose clothing and cotton underwear to keep the testicles cool and avoid wearing tight pants that could increase the temperature of the testicles.

Regular exercise holds immense significance in maintaining good health and fertility. Exercise helps in maintaining a healthy weight, reducing stress, and improving blood flow. However, it becomes crucial to exercise only when the temperature remains cool to avoid overheating.

Lastly, men should steer clear of smoking and alcohol to maintain optimal health and fertility. Cigarettes and alcohol consumption can adversely affect the quality and quantity of sperm. Hence, it is advisable to reduce or avoid the consumption of cigarettes and alcohol.

