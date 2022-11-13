Search icon
World Diabetes Day 2022: How to manage low blood sugar levels?

Regular consumption of medicines in diabetes can lead to hypoglycemia means low blood sugar level.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 06:57 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

The cases of diabetes are increasing rapidly in recent years all over the world including India. According to the statistics of the World Health Organization, more than 422 million people are victims of this serious health problem. Diabetes is also one of the most deadly diseases spreading rapidly in India. More than 77 crore adults in India are victims of diabetes. Researchers estimate that by the year 2045 this figure may increase to 13.4. World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on 14 November to make people aware of diabetes.

Diabetes: How to control blood sugar? 4 lifestyle changes

Prevention of diabetes requires modification of lifestyle and diet. On the other hand, people who are already suffering from diabetes, need to pay special attention to food and drink. To reduce the risk of diabetes, health experts recommend diabetics consume certain nutritious foods, which control blood sugar levels. 

People suffering from diabetes normally have high blood sugar levels in their bodies. Usually, people take tablets and insulin injections to control the level. But, sometimes the most common side effect of all these medicines is hypoglycemia means low sugar level. 

How to manage low blood sugar levels?

  • To keep diabetes under control, it is necessary to keep the body active.
  • Whenever you feel tired or dizzy, you should get your sugar checked immediately. By doing this, you can quickly recover the sugar in the body. If there is a mild case of 'low blood sugar, then you can control your diabetes by eating sweet things soon.
  • If your blood sugar level is less than 70 mg/dL and you are conscious, then consuming 15-20 grams of glucose is the right treatment. Always keep candy, candy or fruit juice with you, so that you can maintain the level of glucose in your body.
  • To prevent hypoglycemia, you should eat breakfast or a large meal. Eat sweet things for breakfast.
  • Problems such as seizures or fainting can occur if the blood sugar level becomes too low. In such a problem, you should get an injection of glucose.
  • To avoid this problem, avoid habits like delay in eating or not eating food.
  • Keep checking your blood sugar level regularly.
  • Always carry glucose tablets or candy with you.
