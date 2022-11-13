World Diabetes Day 2022: How to manage low blood sugar levels?

Photo: Pixabay

The cases of diabetes are increasing rapidly in recent years all over the world including India. According to the statistics of the World Health Organization, more than 422 million people are victims of this serious health problem. Diabetes is also one of the most deadly diseases spreading rapidly in India. More than 77 crore adults in India are victims of diabetes. Researchers estimate that by the year 2045 this figure may increase to 13.4. World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on 14 November to make people aware of diabetes.

Diabetes: How to control blood sugar? 4 lifestyle changes

Prevention of diabetes requires modification of lifestyle and diet. On the other hand, people who are already suffering from diabetes, need to pay special attention to food and drink. To reduce the risk of diabetes, health experts recommend diabetics consume certain nutritious foods, which control blood sugar levels.

People suffering from diabetes normally have high blood sugar levels in their bodies. Usually, people take tablets and insulin injections to control the level. But, sometimes the most common side effect of all these medicines is hypoglycemia means low sugar level.

How to manage low blood sugar levels?