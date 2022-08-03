Diabetes: How to control blood sugar? 4 lifestyle changes

How to control diabetes

Diabetes Mellitus is a serious illness. It results in an elevated amount of sugar in the blood. If not controlled, Diabetes can lead to serious complications as it can affect almost all the organs of the body. Hence, those with the disease need to make sweeping lifestyle changes in order to maintain overall health. Here's what can be done.

Physical exercise

A person with diabetes must include physical activities in his/her daily routine. At least 40-45-minute moderate-intensity exercise can go a long way in controlling blood sugar. The exercises that can be performed include brisk walking, cycling, hiking, rollerblading, jogging, swimming, skipping or playing any sports.

Weight loss

Maintaining an optimum weight can control diabetes. Weight should be reduced by exercising daily and eating a balanced diet. Starving self to reduce weight could have an adverse impact on health. Hence, weight loss should rather be attempted by eating the right kind of food and exercising, over a period of time.

Food changes

Those with diabetes must eat a balanced diet. They should decrease their intake of fat and increase eating dietary fiber. Another lifestyle change that can impact blood sugar is eating a smaller portion of food at a time. If one eats 4 chappatis in one meal, he can break it into two meals of two chappatis each. Diabetes patients must consume more wholegrain foods. Such people should have more vegetables, beans, and Lentils. Junk food like Pizza, burgers, noodles, pastries, and high-fat cheese should be avoided. Saturated fat found in food items like chips, crisps, pastries, biscuits, and samosas should be avoided. Lean meats like skinless chicken and turkey should be included in the meal. Processed meats should be avoided. Deep-friend meat should be avoided. Grilled and steamed meat should be included in the diet. A diabetic person must also limit alcohol intake.

Stress

Stress induces diabetes. Stress hormones increase blood pressure and cause a surge in blood glucose. It also activates the immune system. Constant stress can increase blood glucose levels to a great degree. It can also increase the chances of developing heart disease, stroke and hypertension. To reduce stress, the following steps can be taken. Take proper 8-hour sleep every day; listen to music, watch movies; watch stand-up comedy; hit the gym; avoid situations that induce stress; eat a balanced diet; do more outdoor activities.

Disclaimer: Consult a doctor/dietician for medical advice on diabetes and the necessary lifestyle changes to control it.