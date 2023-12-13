Winter raises pneumonia risk; 5 ways to protect your lungs

Here are five essential ways to safeguard your lungs and reduce the risk of pneumonia during winter.

Winter brings with it the beauty of snowflakes and cozy evenings by the fireplace. However, it also ushers in the season of increased health risks, particularly for our respiratory system. Pneumonia, a serious respiratory infection, tends to peak during the colder months. Protecting your lungs becomes paramount during this time to ward off potential threats. Here are five essential ways to safeguard your lungs and reduce the risk of pneumonia during winter.

Strengthening Immunity: Opt for a diet abundant in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein to supply vital nutrients that fortify the immune system.

Stay Hydrated: Maintain ample hydration to keep mucous membranes moist and fend off bacterial growth. Aim for around eight glasses of water daily, adjusting as needed based on personal requirements.

Vitamin D: Given its pivotal role in immune function, contemplate incorporating vitamin D supplements, particularly during seasons with limited sunlight exposure like winter.

Bundle Up: Dress in layers to conserve body heat, especially when heading outdoors. Ensure adequate coverage for the chest, neck, and head to ward off heat loss.

Combat Dryness: Dry air can aggravate the respiratory system. Employ humidifiers to infuse indoor air with moisture and minimize time spent in excessively dry environments.

Regular Exercise: Engage in consistent physical activity, even gentle indoor exercises, to enhance lung function and overall well-being. Encourage practices such as deep breathing exercises and techniques to expel mucus from the lungs.