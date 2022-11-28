Search icon
What is non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer Barclays CEO CS Venkatakrishnan is suffering from?

Barclays CEO CS Venkatakrishnan, known in close circles as Venkat, will undergo treatment for the condition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 11:21 PM IST

File Photo | Representational

Multinational bank Barclays on Monday revealed that its Chief Executive Officer CS Venkatakrishnan is suffering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer. The bank further said that the banking veteran, known in business circles as Venkat, will undergo treatment for the condition. It added that the condition is treatable and their CEO will stay on and work as and when it is possible. 

As per a regulatory filing, the doctors have said that Venkatakrishnan’s prognosis is “excellent”. He will undergo treatment in New York which is expected to take a duration of 12 to 16 weeks.

What is non-Hodgkin lymphoma?

A type of cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma originates in the lymphatic system of the body. This is the part which is the immune system that fights germs. In this form of cancer, abnormal growth is seen in a type of white blood cells called lymphocytes. It can form growths or tumours throughout the body of an individual suffering from the condition. 

This is a general category of lymphoma (cancer that starts in lymph nodes). The most common subtypes under non-Hodgkin lymphoma are follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. With advancement in medical science, most cases of the cancer type are treatable. 

The symptoms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma include swollen lymph nodes, stomach ache, fever, weight loss, chest pain, loss of appetite and night sweats. The treatment for the condition can comprise chemotherapy, stem-cell transplant, radiation therapy, or medication like bone-marrow stimulant and steroid.

