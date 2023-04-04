Search icon
What is Diabetic Kidney Disease? Know signs and symptoms, treatment, cure

Know all about the Diabetic Kidney Disease.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 08:53 PM IST

What is Diabetic Kidney Disease? Know signs and symptoms, treatment, cure
Diabetic Kidney Diesease | Photo: Pixabay

Diabetic nephropathy, also known as diabetic kidney disease occurs due to unmanaged type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Diabetic kidney diseases make the kidney incompetent of performing its functions. 

Diabetic Kidney Disease: Symptoms

A person who has diabetic kidney disease may show certain singhs that are: 

  • Uncontrolled blood pressure
  • Too much protein in urine
  • Swelling of feet, ankels, hands, and even eyes
  • Difficulty in concentrating
  • Breathing problems
  • Poor appetite
  • Nausea
  • Vomitting
  • Constant itching
  • Fatigue. 

Reports also suggest that 20 to 30 percent of diabetic kidney patients don't develop any symptoms. Hence, regular checkups can help detect the disease at the earliest. 

Diabetic Kidney Diseases: Treatment

Apart from taking the regular medications recommended by doctors, people who have diabetic kidney disease can follow these things to cure the disease. 

  • Consume well-balanced and healthy food 
  • Practice regular exercise 
  • Keep a check on your blood pressure levels 
  • Avoid salty food
  • Smoking and drinking is a big no for people with the disease. 
  • Keep far from stress. 

