What is Diabetic Kidney Disease? Know signs and symptoms, treatment, cure

Diabetic nephropathy, also known as diabetic kidney disease occurs due to unmanaged type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Diabetic kidney diseases make the kidney incompetent of performing its functions.

Diabetic Kidney Disease: Symptoms

A person who has diabetic kidney disease may show certain singhs that are:

Uncontrolled blood pressure

Too much protein in urine

Swelling of feet, ankels, hands, and even eyes

Difficulty in concentrating

Breathing problems

Poor appetite

Nausea

Vomitting

Constant itching

Fatigue.

Reports also suggest that 20 to 30 percent of diabetic kidney patients don't develop any symptoms. Hence, regular checkups can help detect the disease at the earliest.

Diabetic Kidney Diseases: Treatment

Apart from taking the regular medications recommended by doctors, people who have diabetic kidney disease can follow these things to cure the disease.